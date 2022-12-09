Amazon Inspire is a TikTok-inspired shopping feed

Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

What better way to boost online shopping than to give users something short and catchy, say a clip or a feed with photos? That's exactly what Amazon has done with its new Inspire shopping feed in its mobile app.

The online outlet today announced the launch of something called Inspire, a short-form video and photo feed that mixes content created by influencers, brands, and other customers with the ability to buy a few things you might like.

If it sounds familiar, that's because it has already been done; apps such as TikTok use this business model to sell stuff, either through influencers or brands themselves. Apparently, Amazon wants to keep people buying things from Amazon.com, and to accomplish this, the company decided to copy the enemy.

Inspire is a mix between TikTok and Instagram, actually, because it supports photos in addition to the short video clips. If you see something you'd like to purchase while scrolling and swiping through the feed, you can tap on a small button at the bottom of the photo or video, and the product will then pop-up to fill your screen. If you still want to buy it, you'll have to tap "See all details," which will take you to Amazon.com.

Amazon tested the feed for the first time back in August this year, but now the release is absolutely official. According to the company, the Inspire shopping option will initially roll out to select customers in the U.S. in early December and will become broadly available to U.S. customers in the months that follow. You can download the Inspire app for iOS and Android here.

