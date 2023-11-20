Amazon's big, bold, and versatile Kindle Scribe is on sale at huge Black Friday 2023 discounts





Of course, there's nothing basic about the Of course, there's nothing basic about the Kindle Scribe ... except for the fact that it can't run many apps, play videos, or browse the web (very competently). So why are we recommending this bad boy today? Well, as mentioned above, you can use the device for an incredibly long time between charges, reading books and taking notes essentially without interruption for weeks (!!!) on end rather than days or hours.

If you leave aside the pen bundled with the Kindle Scribe as standard, you may even be able to bump up that battery endurance score to more than a month, although it pretty much goes without saying that the note-scribbling and sketching abilities are this model's key selling point and main distinguishing feature compared to all other members of Amazon's industry-leading e-reader family.





Normally priced at an understandably high $339.99 and up, the 2022-released Scribe is currently on sale for a whopping 100 bucks less than that in an entry-level 16GB storage variant with a "Basic Pen" included. If you'd rather get the high-end e-book reader alongside a Premium Pen with a dedicated eraser and a handy shortcut button, you can opt for a 32GB model available at $110 under its $389.99 list price or a 64 gig unit going for a massive $115 less than a $419.99 MSRP.





All of these are clearly and explicitly marked as Black Friday 2023 deals on Amazon, and as far as we know, they make the Kindle Scribe more affordable than ever before with no Prime subscription required or other strings attached.