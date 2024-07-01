Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Stellar Kindle Scribe pre-Prime Day deal slashes a fortune off Amazon's best-ever e-reader

With only a little over two weeks left until Amazon officially kicks off this summer's Prime Day extravaganza, it will clearly take a very special deal to get you to spend around $300 on a new gadget right now.

It also helps if the discounted product itself is special, which is undeniably true for the first (and so far only) Kindle Scribe edition. This is more than a simple e-book reader, supporting digital pen input for beautiful handwritten notes, sketches, and drawings, and for a presumably limited time, you can save up to an incredible $195.97 on an "essentials bundle" including a few more things in addition to the stylus-wielding device.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 16GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Two Color Options, Basic Pen, Leather Folio Cover with Magnetic Attach, and Power Adapter Included
$168 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 32GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Black Color, Premium Pen, Leather Folio Cover with Magnetic Attach, and Power Adapter Included
$175 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 64GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Black Color, Premium Pen, Leather Folio Cover with Magnetic Attach, and Power Adapter Included
$196 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

That's more than what most e-readers cost all in all, but with a "Premium Pen", magnetically attachable leather folio cover, and power adapter, this bundle has a (frankly insane) $519.97 list price attached to its name. That's with 64 gigs of internal storage space, mind you, and if you feel like you can make do with just 32GB, you're currently looking at paying $175 less than the usual bundle price of $489.97.

An entry-level 16GB configuration, meanwhile, can be yours at a $180 discount from a $469.97 price with that aforementioned "premium" pen included or for $168 under $439.97 if you can settle for a "basic" pen in addition to a modest internal storage number.

Probably the best thing about these pre-Prime Day 2024 promotions is that they don't require an Amazon Prime membership... or anything else of that sort, so if you're into (super-sophisticated) e-readers in this day and age, you shouldn't waste another second and pull the trigger right now on the "essentials bundle" option that suits your storage needs and budget best.

As far as we can tell, we're looking at easily the highest ever discounts offered on the undeniably greatest ever Kindle device, and as wild as it may sound, we're not ruling out the possibility of seeing worse deals than these during Amazon's upcoming Prime Day 2024 celebrations. 
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

