Stellar Kindle Scribe pre-Prime Day deal slashes a fortune off Amazon's best-ever e-reader
With only a little over two weeks left until Amazon officially kicks off this summer's Prime Day extravaganza, it will clearly take a very special deal to get you to spend around $300 on a new gadget right now.
It also helps if the discounted product itself is special, which is undeniably true for the first (and so far only) Kindle Scribe edition. This is more than a simple e-book reader, supporting digital pen input for beautiful handwritten notes, sketches, and drawings, and for a presumably limited time, you can save up to an incredible $195.97 on an "essentials bundle" including a few more things in addition to the stylus-wielding device.
That's more than what most e-readers cost all in all, but with a "Premium Pen", magnetically attachable leather folio cover, and power adapter, this bundle has a (frankly insane) $519.97 list price attached to its name. That's with 64 gigs of internal storage space, mind you, and if you feel like you can make do with just 32GB, you're currently looking at paying $175 less than the usual bundle price of $489.97.
An entry-level 16GB configuration, meanwhile, can be yours at a $180 discount from a $469.97 price with that aforementioned "premium" pen included or for $168 under $439.97 if you can settle for a "basic" pen in addition to a modest internal storage number.
Probably the best thing about these pre-Prime Day 2024 promotions is that they don't require an Amazon Prime membership... or anything else of that sort, so if you're into (super-sophisticated) e-readers in this day and age, you shouldn't waste another second and pull the trigger right now on the "essentials bundle" option that suits your storage needs and budget best.
As far as we can tell, we're looking at easily the highest ever discounts offered on the undeniably greatest ever Kindle device, and as wild as it may sound, we're not ruling out the possibility of seeing worse deals than these during Amazon's upcoming Prime Day 2024 celebrations.
