Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3





Foldable phones have some obvious advantage over conventional phones and Samsung's phones offer the most polished experience. The Fold 3 essentially turns into a tablet when unfolded, which is great if you find it a hassle to carry two devices around. The 7.6 inches inner screen has a 4MP under-display camera, meaning you get an unobtrusive viewing experience.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 12GB 256GB 7.6 inches 120Hz inner screen | 6.2 inches 120Hz outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip | Triple rear camera array | 4MP under display camera | 10MP front facing camera | 4,400mAh battery $900 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





The Fold 3 is also awesome for multitasking. Many apps, including Chrome and Gmail, have been optimized for the form factor, and there is also a Taskbar to which you can pin your most frequently used apps. You can even use it like a mini laptop.





Like Samsung's discontinued Note phones and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Fold 3 also supports the S Pen stylus, though you will have to buy it separately.





The device's Snapdragon 888 chip is not the latest chip but is still plenty fast for most use cases. Similarly, the triple camera array with 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP 2x telephoto cameras is pretty good and churns out colorful images.





The 6.2 inches outer screen is big enough for phone-only tasks such as making phone calls or responding to texts.





The 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 3 retails for $1,799.99 on Amazon but the e-commerce giant is currently selling it for $900 less. That's not the kind of discount you'd want to miss if your primary focus is productivity and multi-tasking and you don't want to pay $1,200 for Samsung and Apple's conventional high-end phones.