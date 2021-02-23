Hurry and get Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet and Kindle 2019 e-reader at these crazy low prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you hurry (and we do mean hurry), you can get a feature-packed Fire HD 8 slate for as little as $28.99 and a less sophisticated but long-lasting and extremely reliable entry-level Kindle model starting at 38.99.
Depending on exactly how much you're willing to spend (and how lucky you are), you can opt for a 16 or 32GB storage variant in a number of different paint jobs and either "good" or "acceptable" refurbished condition. Since the pricing differences are far from substantial, our advice would be to go for a black 32 gig model in good condition and pay $34.99, which is still very reasonable for what this Fire HD 8 generation brings to the table.
The slightly costlier Amazon Kindle e-reader, meanwhile, is significantly younger, having seen daylight in 2019, which explains why a used unit in "very good" condition goes for $40.99. Of course, that's much lower than the regular $89.99 starting price of a brand-new device available directly from its manufacturer. That's right, this is still the latest Kindle version out there, which means it can be purchased on Amazon with a 1-year warranty included.
The refurbished units on sale through Woot around the $40 mark in acceptable, good, and very good condition only come with 90-day seller coverage, as well as the same specs and features as all-new devices. Namely, an adjustable front light for nighttime reading, a 167ppi glare-free 6-inch display, 4 gigs of internal storage space, complimentary cloud storage for all Amazon content, and a battery life measured in weeks rather than hours.