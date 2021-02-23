Hurry and get Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet and Kindle 2019 e-reader at these crazy low prices

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 23, 2021, 6:47 AM
Woot is by far the best place to buy Amazon's incredibly popular tablets and e-book readers from at a massive discount, but even by the e-tailer's regularly high standards, the latest 24-hour-only deals are truly something special.

If you hurry (and we do mean hurry), you can get a feature-packed Fire HD 8 slate for as little as $28.99 and a less sophisticated but long-lasting and extremely reliable entry-level Kindle model starting at 38.99.

The reason why the Android-based tablet is so insanely cheap unsurprisingly has to do with the advanced age of the specific version on sale here today. Released all the way back in 2017, the seventh-generation Amazon Fire HD 8 is obviously no powerhouse by 2021 standards, nonetheless delivering great value for your money around the $30 mark.

Depending on exactly how much you're willing to spend (and how lucky you are), you can opt for a 16 or 32GB storage variant in a number of different paint jobs and either "good" or "acceptable" refurbished condition. Since the pricing differences are far from substantial, our advice would be to go for a black 32 gig model in good condition and pay $34.99, which is still very reasonable for what this Fire HD 8 generation brings to the table.

We're talking a "vibrant" (read mediocre) HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, a decent quad-core processor paired with 1.5 gigs of RAM, up to 12 hours of battery life, microSD support, a headphone jack, and perhaps most notably, hands-free Alexa assistance.

The slightly costlier Amazon Kindle e-reader, meanwhile, is significantly younger, having seen daylight in 2019, which explains why a used unit in "very good" condition goes for $40.99. Of course, that's much lower than the regular $89.99 starting price of a brand-new device available directly from its manufacturer. That's right, this is still the latest Kindle version out there, which means it can be purchased on Amazon with a 1-year warranty included. 

The refurbished units on sale through Woot around the $40 mark in acceptable, good, and very good condition only come with 90-day seller coverage, as well as the same specs and features as all-new devices. Namely, an adjustable front light for nighttime reading, a 167ppi glare-free 6-inch display, 4 gigs of internal storage space, complimentary cloud storage for all Amazon content, and a battery life measured in weeks rather than hours.

Expires in - 15h 36minHurry and get Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet and Kindle 2019 e-reader at these crazy low prices
