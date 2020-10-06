Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are on sale at crazy low prices today only





That means Android-loving bargain hunters will need to settle for one of the company's old 7, 8, or 10-inch slates this (extended) holiday season... or pick up an even older model today at a pretty much unbeatable price.





Although we obviously expect the fast-approaching Prime Day festival of deals to be spectacular, it's going to be awfully hard to undercut a $79.99 and up Fire HD 10 or a Fire HD 8 fetching as little as $39.99. While these are not the latest entries in the hugely successful Android-based tablet family, they are sold for 24 hours only (or while supplies last) in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.













Even better, because their vendor is owned by none other than Amazon, you'll also get a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty with your ultra-affordable slates. Woot is selling the Fire HD 10 in a single black hue and your choice of 32 or 64GB storage configurations, the latter of which is 20 bucks costlier than the $80 entry-level variant.





This seventh-generation 10-incher comes with the exact same design and 1920 x 1200 screen as the newest Fire HD 10 model, packing however a slightly slower quad-core processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz and merely promising up to 10 hours of battery life between charges instead of 12 hours. Other key features shared with the 9th gen Fire HD 10 include 2 gigs of RAM, 2MP front and rear-facing cameras, as well as microSD support for expanding the local digital hoarding room, and of course, hands-free Alexa assistance.





Meanwhile, the 2018-released Fire HD 8 sold by Woot for 40 bucks in a 16GB storage version and $49.99 with twice the digital hoarding room is equipped with a 1.3 GHz quad-core chipset, 1.5GB RAM, up to 10 hours of battery life, and the same 2MP rear and front-facing shooters as its big brother.





Before pulling the trigger, you might want to keep in mind the 16GB configuration is only available in black, while the 32 gig variant can be purchased in a black or yellow color option. Finally, Fire HD 10 buyers should also consider getting a brand-new kid proof case in yellow or pink at the incredible price of $9.99. Of course, you'll need to hurry so as not to see all this stuff run out of stock.