Amazon's brand-new Fire HD 8 (2024) tablet is on an unbeatable early holiday sale





With said launch promotion predictably lasting just a few days in early October, I'm fairly certain that plenty of bargain hunters will relish this renewed opportunity to save 45 bucks on a... respectable new Android-based slate in time for Christmas. That $45 discount applies to both an entry-level 32GB storage variant and an upper-tier configuration with double the amount of local digital hoarding room that normally costs $129.99.

Fire HD 8 (2024) 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, 8-Inch Display with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hexa-core 2.0 GHz Processor, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 5W Power Adapter in the Box, Generative AI Features, Three Color Options, With Lockscreen Ads $45 off (45%)

Fire HD 8 (2024) 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 8-Inch Display with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hexa-core 2.0 GHz Processor, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 5W Power Adapter in the Box, Generative AI Features, Black, With Lockscreen Ads $45 off (35%)





The pricier model also packs 4 instead of just 3 gigs of RAM, which of course doesn't make the latest Fire HD 8 edition a multitasking powerhouse, nonetheless helping those who tend to open many web browser tabs or juggle with different tasks and apps at the same time.





Far from a major redesign or a huge internal upgrade of its 2022 predecessor, the new Amazon Fire HD 8 does come with a few modern tricks up its sleeve, including "generative AI-powered features." That sounds a lot more sophisticated than the real-life experience you're likely to get from such tools as Writing Assist, Webpage Summaries, and Wallpaper Creator, and as you can imagine, the latest addition to the uber-popular Fire line will not be the only device to support this technology.





Still, that's definitely one more reason to consider picking this ultra-affordable gadget over Samsung's contenders for the title of best budget tablet available today, which are all significantly costlier. The same naturally goes for every single iPad still in circulation in 2024, and even Lenovo's own ultra-affordable slates are not quite as cheap (or as fresh) as the super-young Fire HD 8 on sale at a hefty discount.





By the way, I don't have a crystal ball or anything like that, but I would be very surprised to see this deal eclipsed on Black Friday or Cyber Monday later this month.