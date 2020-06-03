Hurry and get an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet and a case or dock at a crazy low price





A seventh-generation Amazon Fire HD 10 priced at $69.99 and up, for instance, definitely qualifies as an outright steal, even though you're not technically dealing with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here.





Instead, Woot, which just so happens to be owned by the tablet's Seattle-based manufacturers, is selling the 2017-released 10-incher in refurbished condition with its own 90-day limited warranty included. While there aren't a lot of details listed about the cosmetic condition or functionality of the deeply discounted slates on sale for a (very) limited time here, we expect them to be fully working units presenting the usual moderate signs of wear and tear.













Unsurprisingly, 70 bucks will buy you an entry-level 32GB storage configuration of the previous-gen Fire HD 10 (available in black and blue hues at the time of this writing), but somewhat surprisingly, you only need to cough up an extra $10 to get twice that local digital hoarding room (in a single black color option).





Even better, Woot also has brand-new Show Mode charging docks and kid-proof cases for 2017's Fire HD 10 on sale at a crazy low $9.99 a pop, which you can bring even lower by adding one such accessory of your choice to your cart before completing your actual tablet purchase. That will instantly shave 9 bucks off your order, essentially letting you get a handy case or dock for a measly $1.





Both deals are technically set to expire at the end of the day, but we'd certainly not be shocked to see Woot run out of inventory much sooner than that. After all, this Fire HD 10 edition is obviously not as fast as its 2019-released sequel , but it does pack a respectable quad-core processor, 2 gigs of memory, and a battery purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 10 hours on a single charge.





The screen comes with a more than decent Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, the rear and front-facing cameras are... honestly pretty bad, and even without the aforementioned Show Mode charging dock that essentially turns the tablet into a smart display, 2017's Fire HD 10 also supports hands-free Alexa assistance. That's a simply outstanding list of features for a starting price of $69.99.