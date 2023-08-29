Want a cheap tablet for entertainment? Grab a Fire HD 10 for £60 off its price from Amazon UK





Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: Save £60! Grab the 32GB version from Amazon UK and save £60 in the process. The tablet may not have incredible performance, but it's an amazing device for binge-watching your favorite Amazon Prime shows and is a real bargain at this price. £60 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB: Save £60! Grab the 64GB version from Amazon UK and save £60 in the process. The tablet may not have incredible performance, but it's an amazing device for binge-watching your favorite Amazon Prime shows and is a real bargain at this price. £60 off (30%) Buy at Amazon



The Fire HD 10 (2021) is just perfect for entertainment on a budget. While the tablet doesn't have a lot to offer in terms of performance, it packs a 10.1-inch display with Full HD (1920 x 1200) resolution and 420 nits of brightness. The picture quality on that one is actually pretty impressive.



The same can be said about battery life. The Fire HD 10 (2021) offers up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge.



Now, we must note that the tablet doesn't support Google's Play Store. You need to use Amazon's Appstore instead. That said, you will still be able to download apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.



If you are in the market for a budget tablet that you intend to use only for entertainment, then you will be pleased to learn that you now have the opportunity to score huge savings and get a budget tablet at an even more affordable price.Amazon UK has an incredible deal on the 32GB version of its Fire HD 10 (2021) tablet, offering this budget device for 38% off its usual price. This means you now have the chance to score £60 worth of savings. If you think 32GB won't be enough, you can go for the 64GB model instead. The 64GB option is currently available with a sweet £60 discount. That said, you should know that the tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card.