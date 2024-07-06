The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you want a cheap tablet, and you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription, then this sweet deal is for you. Amazon is selling its latest Fire HD 10 (2023) slate at a gorgeous 46% discount, allowing Prime members to snag a unit for under $75 and score sweet savings of $65 in the process.
While the tablet boasts 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, which may seem low, it has enough firepower for day-to-day tasks such as web browsing, video streaming, Zoom meetings, and more. Of course, as it's on the budget side, the slate will have a hard time running demanding tasks. It's also worth noting that the device features a dedicated microSD slot, allowing you to expand the storage in case you find the built-in 32GB insufficient.
Another thing we should mention is that the slate, being made by Amazon, doesn't support Google's Play Store. Instead, it runs on Fire OS 8, which is based on Android 11, and comes with Amazon's own Appstore. That being said, you'll still have plenty of apps to download, including Netflix and Disney Plus.
While the tablet boasts 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, which may seem low, it has enough firepower for day-to-day tasks such as web browsing, video streaming, Zoom meetings, and more. Of course, as it's on the budget side, the slate will have a hard time running demanding tasks. It's also worth noting that the device features a dedicated microSD slot, allowing you to expand the storage in case you find the built-in 32GB insufficient.
The key selling point here, though, isn't the performance. It's the beautiful 10.1-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering a great viewing experience on the cheap. Additionally, the slate sports two stereo speakers, enhancing the enjoyment even further.
Another thing we should mention is that the slate, being made by Amazon, doesn't support Google's Play Store. Instead, it runs on Fire OS 8, which is based on Android 11, and comes with Amazon's own Appstore. That being said, you'll still have plenty of apps to download, including Netflix and Disney Plus.
So, overall, the Fire HD 10 (2023) is an awesome tablet for entertainment, especially if you are on a budget. The slate is currently just irresistible at its bonkers 46% discount on Amazon. That's why we suggest acting fast and snagging one through this deal now by tapping the offer button at the beginning of the article!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: