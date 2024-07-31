Amazon's third-gen Echo Show 8 smart display is on sale at a first-rate Best Buy discount





Right now, for instance, the Echo Show 8 is marked down from a list price of $149.99 to only $84.99 at Best Buy. We're obviously talking about the smart display's newest edition, released less than a year ago , and believe it or not, Amazon continues to charge a full 150 bucks for this puppy in both charcoal and glacier white colorways.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) 2023 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, Spatial Audio, 8-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Centered Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options $65 off (43%) $84 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy









This time around, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through any hoops whatsoever to keep your smart home spending to a minimum. And yes, the Echo Show 8 can essentially do all the same things as the larger and costlier Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 , just... on a smaller screen.





We're talking hands-free music streaming from platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, smart home controls (with a built-in hub feature), alarms, timers, news briefings, weather reports, video calls, and yes, even video streaming from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, or Prime Video.





Pretty much everything can be done by voice... or touch for maximum versatility, and both the HD screen and 13MP camera are decidedly impressive for the $84.99 price point. On top of everything else, the Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) remarkably supports spatial audio technology for "room-filling" sound, which makes this smart display a very good smart speaker for not just your bedroom, but the kitchen and living room too. In short, you're looking at an outstanding value proposition here, especially if you're an Alexa aficionado.

Did you know that Best Buy sells Amazon-made gadgets too? Probably. But you might be surprised to find out that it's actually smarter to purchase an Echo device from the e-commerce giant's arch-rival sometimes.