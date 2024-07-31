Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Amazon's third-gen Echo Show 8 smart display is on sale at a first-rate Best Buy discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's third-gen Echo Show 8 smart display is on sale at a first-rate Best Buy discount
Did you know that Best Buy sells Amazon-made gadgets too? Probably. But you might be surprised to find out that it's actually smarter to purchase an Echo device from the e-commerce giant's arch-rival sometimes.

Right now, for instance, the Echo Show 8 is marked down from a list price of $149.99 to only $84.99 at Best Buy. We're obviously talking about the smart display's newest edition, released less than a year ago, and believe it or not, Amazon continues to charge a full 150 bucks for this puppy in both charcoal and glacier white colorways.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

2023 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, Spatial Audio, 8-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Centered Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options
$65 off (43%)
$84 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

The same two color options are available through Best Buy at that hefty aforementioned discount, and if this new third-party deal happens to feel oddly familiar, that's probably because Amazon recently slashed $65 off the regular price of the latest Echo Show 8 model as well... with an obligatory Prime membership.

This time around, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through any hoops whatsoever to keep your smart home spending to a minimum. And yes, the Echo Show 8 can essentially do all the same things as the larger and costlier Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15, just... on a smaller screen.

We're talking hands-free music streaming from platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, smart home controls (with a built-in hub feature), alarms, timers, news briefings, weather reports, video calls, and yes, even video streaming from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, or Prime Video.

Pretty much everything can be done by voice... or touch for maximum versatility, and both the HD screen and 13MP camera are decidedly impressive for the $84.99 price point. On top of everything else, the Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) remarkably supports spatial audio technology for "room-filling" sound, which makes this smart display a very good smart speaker for not just your bedroom, but the kitchen and living room too. In short, you're looking at an outstanding value proposition here, especially if you're an Alexa aficionado.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless