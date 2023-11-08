Amazon's new and old Echo Buds (with and without ANC) are on sale at huge new discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If Amazon's killer Prime Day deals on the 2021 and 2023-released Echo Buds last month left you pining for similar discounts on the same products with fewer strings attached, you might be delighted to find out that's precisely what you can claim right now.
With a few weeks still to go until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the e-commerce giant is looking to simplify your holiday shopping by slashing 30 percent off the $49.99 list price of the latest Echo Buds edition and letting you save a whopping 55 bucks on the 2021 generation with your choice of a wired or wireless charging case.\
The wireless charging-capable variant is obviously more expensive, normally fetching $139.99, while the model restricted to good old fashioned wired charging technology typically costs $119.99, which means that you're currently looking at spending 46 percent less than usual if you opt for those particular wireless earbuds equipped with active noise cancellation.
Curiously enough, the "all-new" Echo Buds, released by Amazon earlier this year, come without ANC technology, which of course explains their considerably lower price compared to their forerunner.
The 2023 Echo Buds also look radically different than the 2021 edition on the outside, although you'll probably have to decide for yourselves if Amazon's design revisions are a positive or a negative thing. Either way, it's certainly nice that you (still) have options here, with both the more premium-looking and premium-sounding 2021 generation and the simpler and lower-cost 2023 variant selling for hard-to-beat prices with no special requirements or strings attached whatsoever.
Should you wait and see if Black Friday will further knock these prices down? You could definitely do that, but after Best Buy's recent Echo Buds (2021) clearance sale, we wouldn't be shocked if Amazon decided to discontinue that second-gen product at some point in the near future as well.
