Amazon's new and old Echo Buds (with and without ANC) are on sale at huge new discounts





With a few weeks still to go until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the e-commerce giant is looking to simplify your holiday shopping by slashing 30 percent off the $49.99 list price of the latest Echo Buds edition and letting you save a whopping 55 bucks on the 2021 generation with your choice of a wired or wireless charging case.\

All-new Echo Buds (2023 Release) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint Connectivity, Semi-in-ear Design, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 20 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Customizable Tap Controls, Black and White Colors $15 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Echo Buds (2021 Release, 2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wired Charging Case $55 off (46%) Buy at Amazon Echo Buds (2021 Release, 2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wireless Charging Case $55 off (39%) Buy at Amazon





The wireless charging-capable variant is obviously more expensive, normally fetching $139.99, while the model restricted to good old fashioned wired charging technology typically costs $119.99, which means that you're currently looking at spending 46 percent less than usual if you opt for those particular wireless earbuds equipped with active noise cancellation.





Curiously enough, the "all-new" Echo Buds , released by Amazon earlier this year, come without ANC technology, which of course explains their considerably lower price compared to their forerunner.





The 2023 Echo Buds also look radically different than the 2021 edition on the outside, although you'll probably have to decide for yourselves if Amazon's design revisions are a positive or a negative thing. Either way, it's certainly nice that you (still) have options here, with both the more premium-looking and premium-sounding 2021 generation and the simpler and lower-cost 2023 variant selling for hard-to-beat prices with no special requirements or strings attached whatsoever.



