These might just be the best Black Friday 2021 deals on microSD cards and other memory products

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





If you or a loved one owns a phone, tablet, laptop, desktop computer, or digital camera (not to mention multiple devices from any of those categories), you might find yourselves constantly in need of a memory card or flash drive you're somehow never able to locate.



Of course, we wouldn't exactly call the 400GB and 1TB SanDisk Ultra options cheap, at regular prices of $69.99 and $139.50 respectively, but if you hurry, you can save around 30 bucks on both models capable of up to 120MB/s read speeds and Full HD video storage.



The even faster SanDisk Extreme with added support for 4K UHD content is also on sale at a special price in your choice of 256 or 512GB capacity after relatively modest cuts of 11 and 18 percent from $40 and $85 MSRPs respectively.



If you can't afford any of those, you should probably consider settling for a 64GB PNY Elite-X 3-pack supporting up to 100MB/s read speeds at a 25 percent markdown from a $27.99 list price, while if money is no object, the 1TB Lexar Play beast with 150MB/s capabilities could definitely be worth your time at a whopping $122 less than its $249.99 MSRP.



Although Apple has yet to unveil an iPhone generation with microSD support, the 128GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe comes with both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors at a hefty 33 percent discount to allow you to swiftly move stuff around between your iDevices and non-Apple products.



Interestingly, a 15W SanDisk iXpand Interestingly, a 15W SanDisk iXpand wireless charging pad with no storage functionality seems to have somehow squeezed on this extensive Amazon list of memory-centric bargains, fetching 50 percent less than usual, and the same goes for a 2-in-1 SanDisk iXpand Wireless Charger Sync sold at an identical 50 percent discount... with added 256GB photo/video backup support.



Because we are a mobile-focused website, we're not going to bore you with the e-commerce giant's Black Friday deals on SanDisk flash drives or regular-sized SDXC cards, but if you're interested in that type of stuff, you'll be delighted to hear that you can get up to 52 percent discounts at the time of this writing on an assortment of different bestsellers.

No holiday shopping list is ever complete without an obscene amount of stocking stuffers on it, and what better way to please a tech enthusiast sans breaking the bank than buying a slew of always handy memory products at their lowest prices of the year?