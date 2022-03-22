 Amazon has over half a dozen great Anker charging accessories on sale at big discounts - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Amazon has over half a dozen great Anker charging accessories on sale at big discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has over half a dozen great Anker charging accessories on sale at big discounts
There are a lot of companies that sell decent charging accessories fully compatible with all the best Android handsets and iPhones around, but very few can hope to even come close to Anker's near-perfect balance between quality and affordability.

That's especially true during 24-hour-only Amazon sales events like the one taking place right now, and because Anker's product lineup is also incredibly expansive and diverse, most of the accessories offered at a hefty discount today are actually different from the ones marked down a couple of months ago... and a couple of months before that... and a couple of months before that.

Basically, bargain hunters are being kept constantly on their toes, which doesn't mean you should show any reluctance whatsoever towards purchasing something like the PowerCore 10000 PD Redux at a whopping 35 percent less than its usual price of $49.99.

Equipped with a 25W USB-C port and a good old fashioned USB-A connector, this 10000mAh power bank will likely prove large and fast enough to keep up with most of your mobile charging needs. 

Unsurprisingly, if you want something bigger for your travels and something faster for your home, office, or hotel room, Anker and Amazon also have you covered with an impressive PowerCore III Elite 26K portable charger/65W power brick bundle available at a combined $50 discount today only.

Alternatively, outdoor enthusiasts can opt for a rugged PowerCore Solar 10000 portable charger with a built-in flashlight at $10 off its $39.99 list price, while wall huggers addicted to speed have a 25 percent markdown on a popular 40W Anker Nano Pro charger they might want to snap up before it's too late.

If you're looking to cut down on your use of cables, the 2-in-1 PowerWave Sense stand can wirelessly take care of both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time without breaking the bank after a 30 percent reduction from an already reasonable regular price of $42.99. And you also get a Quick Charge wall adapter included at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, the PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy doesn't have any smartwatch-charging capabilities, but it does also come bundled with a Quick Charge (3.0) brick at a combined 25 percent discount. Last but not necessarily least, iPhone owners who are far from ready to commit to a wireless future can get an always handy Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable 3-pack with varying cord sizes for a solid 35 percent less than usual.

Anker is clearly aiming to cover as many different charging needs and preferences as possible here, and for the most part, it's succeeding, joining forces with Amazon yet again to sell a wide range of smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, and even laptop-supporting accessories at unprecedented and unbeatable prices. What are you waiting for?

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You may want to stop using Google Messages and Google Phone apps
by Preslav Mladenov,  2
You may want to stop using Google Messages and Google Phone apps
iPhone 15 to be Apple's first with true punch-hole display, courtesy of Samsung
by Daniel Petrov,  0
iPhone 15 to be Apple's first with true punch-hole display, courtesy of Samsung
OnePlus is supposedly working on a new smartwatch
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
OnePlus is supposedly working on a new smartwatch
Sony’s new WH-XB910N Noise Canceling headphones are $100 off for a limited time
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Sony’s new WH-XB910N Noise Canceling headphones are $100 off for a limited time
$102 OFF
The first mobile app to support ray-tracing comes from Oppo in the form of 3D wallpapers
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The first mobile app to support ray-tracing comes from Oppo in the form of 3D wallpapers
Apple still working on under-display Touch ID, new patent shows
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Apple still working on under-display Touch ID, new patent shows
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless