Amazon has over half a dozen great Anker charging accessories on sale at big discounts

Basically, bargain hunters are being kept constantly on their toes, which doesn't mean you should show any reluctance whatsoever towards purchasing something like the PowerCore 10000 PD Redux at a whopping 35 percent less than its usual price of $49.99.





Equipped with a 25W USB-C port and a good old fashioned USB-A connector, this 10000mAh power bank will likely prove large and fast enough to keep up with most of your mobile charging needs.



Unsurprisingly, if you want something bigger for your travels and something faster for your home, office, or hotel room, Anker and Amazon also have you covered with an impressive PowerCore III Elite 26K portable charger/65W power brick bundle available at a combined $50 discount today only.



Alternatively, outdoor enthusiasts can opt for a rugged PowerCore Solar 10000 portable charger with a built-in flashlight at $10 off its $39.99 list price, while wall huggers addicted to speed have a 25 percent markdown on a popular 40W Anker Nano Pro charger they might want to snap up before it's too late.



If you're looking to cut down on your use of cables, the 2-in-1 PowerWave Sense stand can wirelessly take care of both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time without breaking the bank after a 30 percent reduction from an already reasonable regular price of $42.99. And you also get a Quick Charge wall adapter included at no extra cost.



Meanwhile, the PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy doesn't have any smartwatch-charging capabilities, but it does also come bundled with a Quick Charge (3.0) brick at a combined 25 percent discount. Last but not necessarily least, iPhone owners who are far from ready to commit to a wireless future can get an always handy Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable 3-pack with varying cord sizes for a solid 35 percent less than usual.



Anker is clearly aiming to cover as many different charging needs and preferences as possible here, and for the most part, it's succeeding, joining forces with Amazon yet again to sell a wide range of smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, and even laptop-supporting accessories at unprecedented and unbeatable prices. What are you waiting for?

