Amazon working on several new Echo devices, wearables, custom chipsets

Echo for Walls and Home Robot are in development

Amazon’s working on new speakers and wearables

Next up — Amazon’s plans for the automotive industry. Bloomberg reports that it’s working on a second-generation Echo Auto with a new design and integrated device charging capabilities. The retail giant is also hoping to strike deals with new automakers to integrate Alexa into more vehicles.



Of course, Amazon’s hardware lineup wouldn’t be complete without some wearables. The company has discussed a new wearable geared toward kids and another one designed for senior citizens.



Upcoming Alexa-powered devices could integrate health sensors too, including ones designed to track temperature, breathing, and sleep and snoring. Baby-monitoring features have been researched too.

Future Alexa-powered devices may use custom Amazon chips

Apple and Google are using custom chipsets in more devices each year and it looks like Amazon is the next company to do so. It has a team working on custom chipsets for future versions of Echo devices.



Amazon’s software goals are a big part of this push. The company wants to make its software work more seamlessly and it wants Amazon devices to work together with more ease, essentially creating a better-connected ecosystem of products.

