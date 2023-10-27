Amazfit launches two affordable smartwatches: Active and Active Edge
Despite its name, Amazfit has nothing to do with Amazon apart from the fact that some of the company’s products can be bought via the US retailer. Owned by Chinese company Zepp Health, the Amazfit brand is very popular in emerging markets like India.
However, just about every new smartwatch and fitness tracker the company launches are available for purchase in the United States. The Amazfit smartwatches are a cheaper alternative to similar products coming from established brands like Apple, Samsung, and even Garmin.
Anyway, Amazfit recently launched two new smartwatches, Active and Active Edge, which are now available for purchase on Amazon. They look very different but have some similar hardware specs.
For starters, the Amazfit Active looks very much like an earlier version of the Apple Watch. It sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 450 pixels resolution and 250MB of internal memory for music files.
Amazfit Active is available in three different colors – Midnight Black, Petal Pink, and Lavander Purple, for $150. It can be bought from Amazon US right now.
On the other hand, Amazfit Active Edge has a much smaller 1.32-inch TFT LCD display with 360 x 360 pixels resolution. According to Amazfit, the Active Edge is rated for 10 ATM, so you could theoretically dive up to 100 meters and still have the smartwatch intact.
Other highlights worth mentioning are Bluetooth 5.0 support, built-in GPS, and the same BioTracker PPG optical sensor as the Amazfit Active. However, the Active Edge packs a larger 370 mAh battery, which is rated for up to 16 days (GPS disabled) or 20 hours (GPS enabled).
Just like its bigger brother, Amazfit Active Edge is available in three colors – Lava Black, Midnight Pulse and Mint Green for $140. You can find it on Amazon US in case you’re in the market for a cheap smartwatch.
Of course, there are downsides to choosing an Amazfit smartwatch over any of the brands mentioned above, so it highly depends on how much are you willing to compromise to pay less for a smartwatch.
Amazfit’s Active smartwatch comes with heart rate tracker, as well as blood oxygen, sleep, and stress tracking capabilities. It also features built-in GPS and a decent 300 mAh battery that promises to offer up to 14 days (GPS disabled) or 16 hours (GPS enabled).
Amazfit Active Edge
