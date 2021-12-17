Survival horror Alien: Isolation is now available for iPhone and Android

Survival horror Alien: Isolation is now available for iPhone and Android0
As you navigate the labyrinth of corridors on the space station, you’ll engage in a quest for survival that involves running, hiding, crafting, and improvising. Those who love the survival horror genre will find Alien: Isolation quite enjoyable since the game promises to return to the roots of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece.
It’s also important to mention that the mobile version of Alien: Isolation come with all seven DLCs including Last Survivor, a recreation of Ellen Ripley’s final mission on board the Nostromo.
Keep in mind that Alien: Isolation required around 11GB of storage, but for installation it’s recommended having at least 22GB of free space. Make sure to check out the list of supported devices on Google Play Store if you’re using an Android device. Those who plan to play it on an iOS device can purchase Alien: Isolation from the App Store for $15 / €15 / £13.
