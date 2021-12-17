Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
iOS Android Games

Survival horror Alien: Isolation is now available for iPhone and Android

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Survival horror Alien: Isolation is now available for iPhone and Android
Revealed not long ago, the mobile port of Alien: Isolation is finally making its way to iPhone and Android. Developed by Feral Interactive, a studio specializing in porting high-profile franchise games to mobile, Alien: Isolation is a survival horror set 15 years after the disappearance of Ellen Ripley, the protagonist of the Alien series.

In Alien: Isolation, players take the role of Amanda Ripley, Ellen’s daughter, who is looking for her mother. The game takes place on the Sevastopol Station, an orbital trading space station in orbit of a gas giant.

As you navigate the labyrinth of corridors on the space station, you’ll engage in a quest for survival that involves running, hiding, crafting, and improvising. Those who love the survival horror genre will find Alien: Isolation quite enjoyable since the game promises to return to the roots of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece.



It’s also important to mention that the mobile version of Alien: Isolation come with all seven DLCs including Last Survivor, a recreation of Ellen Ripley’s final mission on board the Nostromo.

Keep in mind that Alien: Isolation required around 11GB of storage, but for installation it’s recommended having at least 22GB of free space. Make sure to check out the list of supported devices on Google Play Store if you’re using an Android device. Those who plan to play it on an iOS device can purchase Alien: Isolation from the App Store for $15 / €15 / £13.




New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Dimensity 9000 benchmark results put MediaTek in the same league as Apple and Qualcomm
by Anam Hamid,  0
Dimensity 9000 benchmark results put MediaTek in the same league as Apple and Qualcomm
Listen to Apple Music 12 Months for Free with SiriusXM Platinum VIP
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Listen to Apple Music 12 Months for Free with SiriusXM Platinum VIP
Official Oppo CAD renders showcase an elegant 'all-screen' phone with rear display for selfies
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Official Oppo CAD renders showcase an elegant 'all-screen' phone with rear display for selfies
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds score unprecedented discount with 1-year warranty
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds score unprecedented discount with 1-year warranty
-$71
OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G has officially resumed
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  2
OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G has officially resumed
Explained: Why many flagship phone reviews pop up at the exact same time
by Rado Minkov,  3
Explained: Why many flagship phone reviews pop up at the exact same time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless