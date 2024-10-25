Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
An AirTag tracker by Apple, shot up close.
Few joys in life can compare with the dopamine hit that one gets when they find their lost keys or documents. That's where the AirTag comes into play: Apple's tracker makes finding lost things so easy. However, you shouldn't be using an AirTag on your pet!

CNET has a story that explains why it's not a good idea to use Apple's tracker for your dog or cat.

Apple designed AirTags primarily to help people locate personal belongings, leveraging a secure Bluetooth signal that nearby Apple devices in the Find My network can detect. The tag itself is by no means expensive; AirTags are typically used for items like suitcases, bags, and keychains. Apple itself doesn’t mention using AirTags for pets, likely for good reasons.

Pet owners are constantly searching for new ways to keep their pets safe, often exploring options to track their pets' locations. Recently, using an AirTag on a pet's collar has been a popular choice, sparking debates among pet owners on internet forums. While some find AirTags useful, others caution against potential risks.

Although AirTags may appear to be a straightforward, budget-friendly way to monitor a pet’s location, experts strongly advise against it. When attached to a pet's collar, the device poses a health hazard. Pets, especially dogs, might chew on the AirTag or even swallow it, leading to potential health issues.

Veterinary reports have documented cases of pets ingesting batteries, requiring emergency surgeries to remove them. The acid in the battery can cause severe gastrointestinal damage if it starts to corrode. Such surgery, typically costing between $2,000 and $5,000, can be particularly stressful and costly for pet owners.

Beyond health risks, AirTags have limited tracking capabilities, especially in rural areas. Unlike GPS devices, which operate on specific networks for tracking, AirTags rely on nearby Apple devices to provide location data. This limitation makes them unreliable if a pet is lost in a less populated area. Tracking becomes difficult when pets wander far from zones with high Apple device coverage.

Recommended Stories
For reliable tracking, experts recommend microchipping, which is a small, permanent implant about the size of a grain of rice placed under a pet’s skin. A microchip can be inserted at any age, typically during routine veterinary visits, and is relatively affordable, costing between $25 and $60.

When a lost pet is brought to an animal shelter or a veterinary office, the microchip can be scanned to retrieve the pet’s and owner’s contact information, enabling a quick reunion.

While a microchip is helpful for identification, it doesn’t actively track a pet’s movements.

For pet owners who want a real-time tracking solution, a GPS collar is a better option. GPS collars are built into the collar itself, lying flat to reduce the risk of the pet chewing on them. GPS collars are especially useful for immediate tracking; if a pet escapes, it’s often possible to locate and retrieve them within minutes.

When I think of all the dogs I've had… well, I'm sure that I wouldn't put an AirTag on them. Even if it was safe. I'm sure they just would eat it, like so many other household items!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers

Latest News

LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
I'm a phone expert and totally recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this unmissable Samsung deal
I'm a phone expert and totally recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this unmissable Samsung deal
OnePlus 13 camera upgrades officially revealed, along with sample photos
OnePlus 13 camera upgrades officially revealed, along with sample photos
Missouri investigates whether Google censors conservative views
Missouri investigates whether Google censors conservative views
WhatsApp testing personalized emoji reaction lists with your most used emojis on top
WhatsApp testing personalized emoji reaction lists with your most used emojis on top
Samsung patent suggests a future Galaxy Ring may be able to adjust its size to your finger
Samsung patent suggests a future Galaxy Ring may be able to adjust its size to your finger
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless