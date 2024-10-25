Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Up Next:
Few joys in life can compare with the dopamine hit that one gets when they find their lost keys or documents. That's where the AirTag comes into play: Apple's tracker makes finding lost things so easy. However, you shouldn't be using an AirTag on your pet!
CNET has a story that explains why it's not a good idea to use Apple's tracker for your dog or cat.
Pet owners are constantly searching for new ways to keep their pets safe, often exploring options to track their pets' locations. Recently, using an AirTag on a pet's collar has been a popular choice, sparking debates among pet owners on internet forums. While some find AirTags useful, others caution against potential risks.
Veterinary reports have documented cases of pets ingesting batteries, requiring emergency surgeries to remove them. The acid in the battery can cause severe gastrointestinal damage if it starts to corrode. Such surgery, typically costing between $2,000 and $5,000, can be particularly stressful and costly for pet owners.
Beyond health risks, AirTags have limited tracking capabilities, especially in rural areas. Unlike GPS devices, which operate on specific networks for tracking, AirTags rely on nearby Apple devices to provide location data. This limitation makes them unreliable if a pet is lost in a less populated area. Tracking becomes difficult when pets wander far from zones with high Apple device coverage.
When a lost pet is brought to an animal shelter or a veterinary office, the microchip can be scanned to retrieve the pet’s and owner’s contact information, enabling a quick reunion.
While a microchip is helpful for identification, it doesn’t actively track a pet’s movements.
For pet owners who want a real-time tracking solution, a GPS collar is a better option. GPS collars are built into the collar itself, lying flat to reduce the risk of the pet chewing on them. GPS collars are especially useful for immediate tracking; if a pet escapes, it’s often possible to locate and retrieve them within minutes.
When I think of all the dogs I've had… well, I'm sure that I wouldn't put an AirTag on them. Even if it was safe. I'm sure they just would eat it, like so many other household items!
CNET has a story that explains why it's not a good idea to use Apple's tracker for your dog or cat.
Apple designed AirTags primarily to help people locate personal belongings, leveraging a secure Bluetooth signal that nearby Apple devices in the Find My network can detect. The tag itself is by no means expensive; AirTags are typically used for items like suitcases, bags, and keychains. Apple itself doesn’t mention using AirTags for pets, likely for good reasons.
Pet owners are constantly searching for new ways to keep their pets safe, often exploring options to track their pets' locations. Recently, using an AirTag on a pet's collar has been a popular choice, sparking debates among pet owners on internet forums. While some find AirTags useful, others caution against potential risks.
Although AirTags may appear to be a straightforward, budget-friendly way to monitor a pet’s location, experts strongly advise against it. When attached to a pet's collar, the device poses a health hazard. Pets, especially dogs, might chew on the AirTag or even swallow it, leading to potential health issues.
Veterinary reports have documented cases of pets ingesting batteries, requiring emergency surgeries to remove them. The acid in the battery can cause severe gastrointestinal damage if it starts to corrode. Such surgery, typically costing between $2,000 and $5,000, can be particularly stressful and costly for pet owners.
Beyond health risks, AirTags have limited tracking capabilities, especially in rural areas. Unlike GPS devices, which operate on specific networks for tracking, AirTags rely on nearby Apple devices to provide location data. This limitation makes them unreliable if a pet is lost in a less populated area. Tracking becomes difficult when pets wander far from zones with high Apple device coverage.
Recommended Stories
For reliable tracking, experts recommend microchipping, which is a small, permanent implant about the size of a grain of rice placed under a pet’s skin. A microchip can be inserted at any age, typically during routine veterinary visits, and is relatively affordable, costing between $25 and $60.
When a lost pet is brought to an animal shelter or a veterinary office, the microchip can be scanned to retrieve the pet’s and owner’s contact information, enabling a quick reunion.
While a microchip is helpful for identification, it doesn’t actively track a pet’s movements.
For pet owners who want a real-time tracking solution, a GPS collar is a better option. GPS collars are built into the collar itself, lying flat to reduce the risk of the pet chewing on them. GPS collars are especially useful for immediate tracking; if a pet escapes, it’s often possible to locate and retrieve them within minutes.
When I think of all the dogs I've had… well, I'm sure that I wouldn't put an AirTag on them. Even if it was safe. I'm sure they just would eat it, like so many other household items!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: