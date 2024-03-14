Up Next:
AirTag helps UK builder get back his “pride and joy” just an hour after the accident
Another day, another chance for the AirTag to shine! This time, Apple’s tracker helped a builder from Leeds, England, to retrieve his “pride and joy”.
The story is about Paul Conway and his black beast – a Nissan Pathfinder (via AppleInsider).
One of Paul’s employees was driving the car last week. He had to go into a house – just for a second – so he left the car running and thought everything was going to be alright. Upon exiting the house, he found no sign of the Nissan and called his boss, who was devastated to learn about the theft.
Luckily, Paul’s wife had a 2022 solution to this 2024 problem: two years ago, she gifted him a four-pack of AirTags. One was in the car – just in case Paul ever forgets where he had parked the SUV.
Acknowledging the risks involved in confronting thieves directly, Conway was grateful for the police's support, which significantly mitigated the dangers of such a pursuit. Beyond the mere act of recovering his vehicle, Conway faced a pressing need to reclaim his SUV due to insurance implications. “I knew [the worker had] left the keys on the seat, so it wouldn't have been insured,” he explained. The potential financial and emotional impact of not recovering the vehicle weighed heavily on him, making the successful retrieval all the more crucial. “So I would have been devastated if I hadn't got it back because I wouldn't have been covered for it,” Conway elaborated.
Recounting the moment, Conway expressed his initial shock and dismay, saying, “I started shaking, I couldn't believe it as the car is my pride and joy.” The realization that he had equipped his vehicle with an AirTag sparked a glimmer of hope.
Determined to retrieve his prized SUV, Conway and his employee followed the digital trail provided by the AirTag and sought assistance from the local police. The authorities offered to escort Conway in their search for the stolen vehicle. Their efforts paid off when they discovered the SUV discreetly parked on a serene residential street.
