Free AirPods are being used as an incentive to get teens vaccinated in the nation's capital

Free AirPods are being used as an incentive to get teens vaccinated in the nation's capital1
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) knows how to get kids 12-17 years old vaccinated against COVID-19. Just offer them freebies as an incentive and the kids will keep bugging their parents to accompany them as required. In a tweet she posted yesterday (via The Hill), the Mayor of the nation's capital listed three Middle Schools in the District where this program will be available.
Washington D.C. isn't the only place in the U.S. where incentives have been used to get more people vaccinated against the virus. In June, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) announced that the state would give away cash, trucks, and forearms to those who agreed to get jabbed. Cash was also used as an incentive in other states including Maryland, Michigan, and Ohio.