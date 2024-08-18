Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October

By
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Age of Empires Mobile is in development for quite some time, but the game is almost ready for its debut, Microsoft announced this week. TiMi Studios and World’s Edge confirmed that Age of Empires Mobile will go global on October 17.

However, “global” doesn’t really mean every country in the world. Not by a long shot. Apparently, we should expect another announcement(s) to learn more about the “available countries and regions.” That’s unfortunate, but not unexpected considering how app stores work these days.

On the bright side, if you’re a fan of strategy games and don’t mind playing on your smartphone, you’ll be happy to know that Age of Empires Mobile has been built from the ground up for mobile and social play.

Moreover, the game includes a slew of very interesting gameplay features such as multiple single-player modes, immersive battlefields, realistic and interactive terrain, as well as weather and the option to manage multiple troops with real-time micro-control.

Equally important is the fact that players will be able to choose from a variety of the world’s most iconic historic figures to lead their armies. At launch, Age of Empires Mobile will include dozens of leaders like Barbarossa, Darius the Great, Hammurabi, Joad of Arc, and Leonidas I. Each of these legendary historic figures features unique individual talents and synergies with each other.

Video Thumbnail


Those interested can pre-register via the game’s official website. Developers also throw in some nice rewards depending on the number of players who pre-register. Up until now, it appears that more than 1 million players pre-registered for Age of Empires Mobile, which is quite an impressive milestone.

With the announcement of the launch date, the rewards for the 2 and 3 million players pre-registered will probably be unlocked until October 17. This means that a new hero, Cleopatra VII, will be available for players, along with a special frame.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

