Again?! T-Mobile customer's trade-in vanishes, but this one got lucky
Up Next:
It is not uncommon to hear about iPhones vanishing during transit, with T-Mobile customers often left dealing with the fallout (though this could happen with any carrier). Recently, another unlucky user found themselves in a mess after their trade-in phone mysteriously disappeared. And now, here is yet another story of a customer getting the short end of the stick.
Fortunately, in this latest case, the user got lucky. T-Mobile's customer support via social media, T-Force, stepped in and applied the $800 trade-in promo, so even though the device disappeared, they didn't have to eat the cost.
Many users say T-Force is the only team that actually gets things done in these situations, and they have come through before.
Still, not everyone gets that kind of resolution. Sometimes, users are left with a mess, which is definitely no fun. And if you don't want to end up in the same boat, being extra careful when mailing an expensive phone for trade-in is a smart move. How?
And if you have to mail it (because let's face it, sometimes there is no other option), consider recording the packing and sending process. That way, you will have proof if anything goes wrong.
A T-Mobile customer, who has been loyal to the Un-carrier for 13 years, decided to grab the Pixel 9 Pro last Thanksgiving. After finally getting the new device in January, they sent back their Pixel 6 Pro for trade-in via UPS, receiving confirmation that T-Mobile got the package. But now, the carrier is claiming they never actually received the phone.
I signed up for the pixel 9 pro promotion that came out during Thanksgiving 2024. Tmobile sent me the device on Jan 24th. I sent back my pixel 6 pro device on feb 11th through UPS (return label was sent by tmobile) and received a confirmation email from tmobile on Feb 14th. Fast forward, I received a text from tmobile on March 27th claiming they never received my device. Customer service now claims they do not see any confirmation email sent to me on their system and is asking me to deal with UPS for the missing device. Needless to say I no longer qualify for the original promotion. I'm stuck with having to foot the bill for the new device. Does anyone have any suggestions on what to do?
– LengthinessFree8171, Reddit, March 2025
Long story short, yet another trade-in phone has mysteriously vanished and at this point, it is hardly surprising. After all, just recently, authorities arrested four men accused of stealing over half a million dollars worth of phones and electronics meant for T-Mobile stores in South Florida.
Fortunately, in this latest case, the user got lucky. T-Mobile's customer support via social media, T-Force, stepped in and applied the $800 trade-in promo, so even though the device disappeared, they didn't have to eat the cost.
Many users say T-Force is the only team that actually gets things done in these situations, and they have come through before.
T-Force always comes to the rescue. I've had two trade ins get lost or not process correctly and they've always fixed the issue.
– Astro_Afro1886, Reddit, March 2025
Still, not everyone gets that kind of resolution. Sometimes, users are left with a mess, which is definitely no fun. And if you don't want to end up in the same boat, being extra careful when mailing an expensive phone for trade-in is a smart move. How?
Recommended Stories
Well, for starters, if you can, try picking up your new phone or trading in your old one in person. I know it is not the most convenient way, but it is definitely safer.
And if you have to mail it (because let's face it, sometimes there is no other option), consider recording the packing and sending process. That way, you will have proof if anything goes wrong.
Things that are NOT allowed: