This company returns to the smartphone market with two new devices

Acer is mostly known for its laptops and a lot less for its smartphones. That’s because the Taiwanese company stopped releasing new smartphones many years ago. The two new phones announced recently in India, the Super ZX and Super ZX Pro, will be available via Amazon starting April 25.
It’s also important to mention that this seems to be an attempt by a local company to bring back to life a brand that has never been popular for its phones anywhere in the world.
That said, the Super ZX and Super ZX Pro are standard mid-range smartphones specifically designed for the Indian market. Because competition in this price segment is quite fierce, new phones must feature something extra in order to stand out or at least offer great value for money.
The cheaper of the two, the Super ZX, sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and different amounts of memory: 4/64 GB, 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB.
The Super ZX comes with a triple camera that consists of 64-megapixel (Sony IMX682 sensor) main, 2-megapixel depth, and 2-megapixel macro cameras. The device also features a 13-megapixel selfie snapper and a large 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W charging speeds.
On the other hand, the Super ZX Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 8/512 GB, or 12/512 GB.
Just like the vanilla mode, the Pro features a triple camera setup: 64 MP (Sony-LYT882) main + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth. It has the same 13-megapixel selfie camera and 5,000 battery as the Super ZX.
Both the Super ZX and Super ZX Pro are designed, manufactured and sold by a local company called Indikal Technologies with the blessing of Acer. This isn’t really a surprise considering that this is the same company that makes Acer TVs in India.
Acer’s new phones seem to fit the latter scenario, as both come with solid specs and are pretty cheap even for the Indian market. For example, the Super ZX is available for purchase for just Rs 9,999 ($115 / €100), while the Super ZX Pro is priced to sell for Rs 17,999 ($210 / €185).
Both phones come with triple cameras | Image credit: Acer India
The Super ZX Pro is IP64-certified for dust and water resistance, and features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Both phones ship with Android 15 right out of the box.
