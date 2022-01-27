Accepting card payments on iPhone without extra hardware may soon be possible

Accepting card payments on iPhone without extra hardware may soon be possible0
According to Bloomberg’s sources, Apple has been working on this feature since around 2020, when it bought a Canadian startup company called Mobeewave. Mobeewave was developing technology that would allow smartphones to take payments with the tap of a credit card.
According to the sources, the feature may be rolled out in the coming months via a software update. It is expected that Apple will soon release the first beta version of iOS 15.4, which may have this payment acceptance feature, and it is very likely that Apple will release the final version for its customers in the spring of 2022. At the moment, there is no official statement from Apple on the matter.
It should be noted that the iPhone won't be the first smartphone to use Mobeewave's payment acceptance technology. In 2019, Samsung, which sponsored the firm before it was sold to Apple, added the technology to its smartphones. Back then, both companies launched the feature in a pilot program only available in Canada.