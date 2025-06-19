Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

A subtle UI tweak in Android 16 hints at Google’s next big AI push

A new search bar and Gemini animation begin rolling out in the latest QPR1 beta for Android 16

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google Google Pixel
Android 16 Pixel Launcher Search Bar
Google is quietly rolling out two notable design changes as part of Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2: a redesigned Pixel Launcher search bar and a new Gemini launch animation. Both features appear to be part of Google’s ongoing effort to better integrate AI and streamline the visual experience across Android.

The new Pixel Launcher search bar now looks more like the Search widget found in the Google app and Circle to Search. The previous layout, which featured a gradient "G" logo, a voice search mic, and a Google Lens shortcut, has been rearranged. These elements have been shifted to the left side of the bar, making space for a new circular AI Mode button on the right. This updated layout is housed within a pill-shaped container, giving the bar a more modern look.


Users with Themed icons enabled will see the search bar adapt to Material You’s Dynamic Color system, replacing the traditional four Google colors. However, the search bar itself remains static in functionality. In this beta, there is currently no way to remove or customize the color or transparency of the new design.

It’s important to note that this updated design is currently limited to users in the United States who have access to Google’s Search AI Mode. Users outside the U.S. will still see the older, fuller version of the search bar, at least for now. Google is expected to bring the redesign to more regions as AI Mode becomes more widely available.

In addition to the search bar changes, Google is also rolling out a new animation when launching Gemini via the power button. When users long-press the power button, the screen shrinks slightly with black borders appearing around the edges, before the Gemini overlay slides up and returns the screen to full size. This animation also brings back vibration feedback, which had been missing in some recent builds.

Both the Pixel Launcher redesign and the Gemini animation are being released as server-side updates, meaning availability may vary depending on region, device, and user settings. Google has not yet shared when these changes will reach stable versions of Android.

Recommended Stories
These small but noticeable updates continue to shape how Pixel users interact with AI features on their devices, suggesting more user-facing tweaks could be on the way as Android 16 continues to evolve. It's unclear if these will also show up on non-Pixel Android devices with the Google Search widget and Gemini installed, but it will interesting to see how these play with other Android skins such as OneUI. We will have to wait and see as Android 16 and Material 3 Expressive gets refined further.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless