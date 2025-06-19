A subtle UI tweak in Android 16 hints at Google’s next big AI push

Google is quietly rolling out two notable design changes as part of Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2: a redesigned Pixel Launcher search bar and a new Gemini launch animation. Both features appear to be part of Google’s ongoing effort to better integrate AI and streamline the visual experience across Android.





The new Pixel Launcher search bar now looks more like the Search widget found in the Google app and Circle to Search. The previous layout, which featured a gradient "G" logo, a voice search mic, and a Google Lens shortcut, has been rearranged. These elements have been shifted to the left side of the bar, making space for a new circular AI Mode button on the right. This updated layout is housed within a pill-shaped container, giving the bar a more modern look.









Users with Themed icons enabled will see the search bar adapt to Material You’s Dynamic Color system, replacing the traditional four Google colors. However, the search bar itself remains static in functionality. In this beta, there is currently no way to remove or customize the color or transparency of the new design.

It’s important to note that this updated design is currently limited to users in the United States who have access to Google’s Search AI Mode. Users outside the U.S. will still see the older, fuller version of the search bar, at least for now. Google is expected to bring the redesign to more regions as AI Mode becomes more widely available.





In addition to the search bar changes, Google is also rolling out a new animation when launching Gemini via the power button. When users long-press the power button, the screen shrinks slightly with black borders appearing around the edges, before the Gemini overlay slides up and returns the screen to full size. This animation also brings back vibration feedback, which had been missing in some recent builds.





Both the Pixel Launcher redesign and the Gemini animation are being released as server-side updates, meaning availability may vary depending on region, device, and user settings. Google has not yet shared when these changes will reach stable versions of Android.



Recommended Stories

These small but noticeable updates continue to shape how Pixel users interact with AI features on their devices, suggesting more user-facing tweaks could be on the way as Android 16 continues to evolve. It's unclear if these will also show up on non-Pixel Android devices with the Google Search widget and Gemini installed, but it will interesting to see how these play with other Android skins such as OneUI. We will have to wait and see as Android 16 and Material 3 Expressive gets refined further.