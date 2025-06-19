Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Nothing Phone (3) teaser shows the brand could be killing off one of its most iconic features

It looks like the Glyph Interface is out, and a new LED system is taking over

Nothing
Nothing’s next smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3), is shaping up to be its most ambitious yet. Alongside news of U.S. availability, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and a seven-year software support commitment, the company has now teased a major visual update to one of its signature features: the Glyph interface.

A recent teaser shared on X introduces what Nothing calls the "Glyph Matrix." From what little has been shown, the new lighting setup appears in the top right corner of the phone’s back and replaces the more intricate Glyph Interface seen on past models. It’s a noticeable shift in layout and philosophy, suggesting a new chapter for how Nothing uses lighting as part of its design language.

 

This isn’t just a minor tweak. The company has updated its social media branding to reflect the new matrix-style design, and fans are already debating what it could mean. The teaser is short on specifics, but the name and form factor imply a dot-matrix-style display, possibly allowing for more freedom in customization.

Interestingly, as noted on this report, this fresh look doesn’t match the previously leaked renders for the Phone (3), which had suggested a more traditional Glyph layout. Those images are now suspected to be of the more affordable Phone 3a or early prototypes, especially as more official teasers emerge.

 

If this new direction holds, it could bring a level of user control not seen in earlier models. A matrix LED system might support simple text, symbols, or even user-generated animations. That could be especially appealing to creators or anyone wanting to display logos or alerts with a personal touch. And while Nothing hasn’t confirmed whether these lights are RGB or monochrome, multicolor support would make the feature even more dynamic.

It’s clear that Nothing wants to evolve its hardware identity without losing the distinct visual elements that helped it stand out in the first place. Dropping the original Glyph Interface is a bold move, but one that might pay off if the new system offers enough flexibility and function.

We’ll need to wait for a full reveal to understand how far this customization goes, which should be happening very soon on July 1st. However, for now, the Glyph Matrix points to a more playful and expressive future for the Phone (3) lineup, which is something we rarely see these days from many other phone manufacturers — and I am definitely here for it.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
