A new study shows how much Brits rely on their phones during concerts

A new study shows how much Brits rely on their phones during concerts
Today's smartphones are small — well, true, some are not that small — mobile powerhouses. But they all have one big disadvantage compared to feature phones — their battery life. And in everyday life, this issue is bad, yes, but as a recent study financed by UK carrier Virgin Media O2 showed, this problem can lead to "charge anxiety," especially during a concert.

As the research showed, 57% of Brits worry that their batteries will die during a concert, making it impossible to locate someone they've lost in the crowd. Furthermore, 23% stated it's difficult for them to enjoy the show if they're constantly thinking about their phone's battery. Moreover, the study also found that 16% of Brits wouldn't even go to a concert if they couldn't take photos or videos.

Also, 18% fear they won't be able to capture any content if their phone dies during a concert, and 45% of those aged 18-24 claim that they feel this way every time they are at such an event. 17% of gig-goers also use their phones to call friends during shows to share their experience with them, and 16% use their phones to make purchases at the event.

Virgin Media O2 commissioned this survey in order to highlight that it now offers portable phone charges to Priority members completely for free. However, if you also rely a lot on your smartphone and just want a new phone that can last longer than your current handset, feel free to visit our top Virgin Media and O2 phone deals and choose one from there. Or, if you are using the services of another carrier, you can check out our best Vodafone phone deals, best Three phone deals, and best EE phone deals.
