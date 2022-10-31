A new study shows how much Brits rely on their phones during concerts
Today's smartphones are small — well, true, some are not that small — mobile powerhouses. But they all have one big disadvantage compared to feature phones — their battery life. And in everyday life, this issue is bad, yes, but as a recent study financed by UK carrier Virgin Media O2 showed, this problem can lead to "charge anxiety," especially during a concert.
Virgin Media O2 commissioned this survey in order to highlight that it now offers portable phone charges to Priority members completely for free.
As the research showed, 57% of Brits worry that their batteries will die during a concert, making it impossible to locate someone they've lost in the crowd. Furthermore, 23% stated it's difficult for them to enjoy the show if they're constantly thinking about their phone's battery. Moreover, the study also found that 16% of Brits wouldn't even go to a concert if they couldn't take photos or videos.
Also, 18% fear they won't be able to capture any content if their phone dies during a concert, and 45% of those aged 18-24 claim that they feel this way every time they are at such an event. 17% of gig-goers also use their phones to call friends during shows to share their experience with them, and 16% use their phones to make purchases at the event.
