A new blog-like page on the Google Store teaches you how to use your Pixel and more
Apparently, the online version of the Google Store has a new addition. No, this time, it isn't a new Pixel phone or a new fashionable accessory. Interestingly enough, it is kind of a blog page with various tips on how to use Big G's products.
As spotted by 9to5Google, this new help page is named "Ideas + Info" and can be found at the bottom of the Google Store. It has a slick Material You-like design, and it even has a slogan, which says: "Save time, stay connected, and get the most out of your Google products."
The Ideas + Info page looks like a fresh and fun hub where Pixel loyalists may end up hanging out.
As spotted by 9to5Google, this new help page is named "Ideas + Info" and can be found at the bottom of the Google Store. It has a slick Material You-like design, and it even has a slogan, which says: "Save time, stay connected, and get the most out of your Google products."
At the time of writing this story, Google's new Ideas + Info page has a total of 10 pieces. For example, you can find an article that lists some Pixel 6 features you probably didn't know it had. There is also a story that explains how to use Google Assistant routines to make your home even smarter, and another one that will teach you how to use your Pixel 6 camera to "take even better sunset photos."
The new Ideas + Info page also has a section with short, useful, and sometimes very funny videos. For example, it includes a video explaining how the second-generation Nest Hub's Sleep Sensing feature works, as well as a clip that showcases funny cats, dogs, and even pig recordings captured with Google's Nest Cam. The Ideas + Info page also has a "#TeamPixel" section in which you can see and upload beautiful photos taken with your Pixel phone.
The Ideas + Info page looks like a fresh and fun hub where Pixel loyalists may end up hanging out.
Things that are NOT allowed: