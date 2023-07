A dozen new video styles added in Google Photos to boost your inner Scorsese

Add a touch of creativity to your videos with new effects that make them pop. Effects start rolling out now for Pixel owners and #GoogleOne members. pic.twitter.com/9t57YS8CAd — Google Photos (@googlephotos) July 6, 2023





Dust mix

Paper tear

B&W film

Lomo

Light leak

Film mood

Chromatic

Fish eye

Vintage

Layouts

Retro film

Poster

Ready… Set… Action!

Video post-processing is one of the most resource-heavy tasks you can ask a computer (or phone) to do. Instead of frying your GPU and getting lost in thousands of LUTs options (post-production tools), better try out Android’s new video retouch capabilities.Twelve newly added video styles are in for Pixel owners (they’re to be found in the Photos app) and Google One subscribers (via 9to5Google ). The official Google Photos Twitter channel announced the newly added effects: ‘Add a touch of creativity to your videos with new effects that make them pop. Effects start rolling out now for Pixel owners and Google One members’, along with a nice GIF showcase. Here it is:While you’re not gonna get the opportunity to turn your handheld-shot videos into ‘Oppenheimer’ or ‘Inception’, you can play around to a nice result for social media. There’s a new tab in the ‘Edit’ section of the Photos app, titled ‘Effects’. You can choose between:Defying physical laws, ‘Paper tear’, for example, introduces harsh marks in your video, imitating a photo that has been torn. How could a video in real life be torn like a printed photo is not clear, but, eh… ‘Chromatic’ brings in severe chromatic aberrations in your footage in the name of art. Don’t rely on ‘Fish eye’ to turn your video into an actual ultra-wide angle material, instead it will distort it and introduce blackout vignette in the corners of the image.Of course, at your disposal is the option for additional editing with the familiar tools: trim, stabilize, crop, rotate, brightness/contrast adjusting, etc.), filters (like Eiffel or Playa) or pen/highlighter for markup. The new dozen effects are to be available for desktop users, too – try them out if you’re a Google One subscriber.