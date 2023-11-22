A dozen new “Community Lens” wallpapers now available to download and decorate your Pixel
A total of 12 captivating pictures are added to the Community Lens wallpapers collection, available for “all modern Pixel devices” (via 9to5Google).
Like the other splendid images in the collection, these too are shot by Googlers. The search engine giant released the Community Lens shots in the Fall of 2021 and last updated the album last year when the Pixel 7 debuted.
Here’s the full list:
Here’s the first in the list, the one titled “Low fog” by Jingyu Wu, who’s a UX designer on the Pixel team at Google, “currently focusing on Camera AI”.
The photos don’t vary much in terms of subjects, don’t expect portraits, street or conceptual photography – they mostly depict breathtaking landscapes with the single exception of a stunning red flower that’s shot indoors.
- Low fog: A foggy view of San Francisco from Mount Tamalpais. Photo by Jingyu Wu.
- Winter desert: An aerial view of the southern Arizona desert. Photo by Keith Howard.
- Tunnel View sunrise: Sunrise at Yosemite National Park. Photo by Antariksh Bothale.
- Twilight clouds: Clouds photographed during the blue hour. Photo by Yuzhe Chen.
- Arctic symphony: Icebergs and the Northern Lights in western Greenland. Photo by Wojtek Rygielski.
- Above the mist: A misty view from King’s Trail (Kungsleden) in northern Sweden. Photo by Wojtek Rygielski.
- Floating Himalayas: The Himalayas photographed at sunrise from the Roof of the World, Tibetan Plateau. Photo by Christy Y. Liao.
- Kenai Fjords glacier: A glacier photographed at Kenai Fjords National Park. Photo by Xu Zeng.
- Beach storm: A storm at sunset in Port Aransas, Texas. Photo by Keith Howard.
- Furchetta sunrise: Sunrise at Furchetta in South Tyrol, Italy. Photo by Selim Cinek.
- Death Valley: A morning hike in Death Valley, California. Photo by Justin Forte.
- Lily of hope: A close-up view of alstroemeria (Peruvian lily). Photo by Jeffrey Neo.
