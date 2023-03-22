Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

A bug in Apple Music might add other people's playlists to your music library

Apps
1
A bug in Apple Music might add other people's playlists to your music library
Imagine this: You open the Apple Music app on your iPhone, go to your playlists with the intent of playing something motivating to start your day, and suddenly see that you have a bunch of strange playlists in your library that you don't remember creating. But is something like this even possible? Well, it appears it actually is.

As MacRumors first reported, many users on Reddit shared that they have unknown playlists in their music libraries. In some cases, unknown songs were even added to the users' playlists.

Some users experiencing this problem assumed that their accounts had been hacked, which is something totally logical to presume when you see that you have playlists in your library created by other people. However, the more likely cause of the problem is probably some kind of bug inside Apple's iCloud server. Some users experiencing the problem managed to fix the issue by unsyncing and re-syncing their Apple Music app with their iCloud.

Also, it appears that the issue is only present in the Apple Music app for iPhone. The app for macOS doesn't appear to be plagued by the unknown playlist problem, or at least, no reports suggest that the issue is present there.

At the moment, there is no official word from Apple about the unknown playlist problem. We must note that Apple released iOS 16.3.1 on February 13, 2023, and the update had a fix for iCloud. So, it is possible that the bug might have occurred as a result of the applied iCloud fix. We hope that Apple will soon resolve the issue. Meanwhile, don't panic if you see someone else's playlist in your music library.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini

Popular stories

New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless