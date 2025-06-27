Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Will you notice this rumored big change coming to the rear panel of the M5 iPad Pro?

Besides adding a new processor, the M5 iPad Pro will also feature a big change to the rear panel.

The OLED display on the M4 iPad Pro is shown.
The 2024 M4-powered iPad Pro. | image credit-PhoneArena

While many are thinking that it might be too late for Apple to release the M5-powered iPad Pro this year, the tech giant's next top-of-the-line tablet could still be released in 2025. A report out of Korea says that mass production of the tablet's OLED panels by Samsung and LG has started. The device could end up being unveiled in October or November and released in time for the 2025 holiday shopping season.

Last year, Samsung supplied Apple with the OLED displays for the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro while fellow South Korean company LG produced the 13-inch OLED panel for the 2024 iPad Pro. This year, reports suggest that both LG and Samsung will each deliver 11-inch and 13-inch displays used on the iPad Pro (2025) models. Last year's iPad Pro (2024) tablets were the first from Apple to replace the LCD panels with OLED. 

What is the most important change coming to the iPad Pro?

Vote View Result

OLED displays offer users a screen with better contrast, darker blacks, and wider viewing angles. Because OLED pixels generate their own light, no backlight is needed for OLED displays. Thus, such screens are thinner and are more flexible than LCD displays. Devices using an OLED panel can save battery life by going into Dark mode. That's because creating the color black on OLED is a matter of turning off a pixel and pixels that are turned off do not need to draw power from the battery. Apple is expected to convert the display on the iPad mini to OLED next year and do the same with the iPad Air in 2027.  

This Apple logo will be changed to landscape on the M5 iPad Pro.
On the new M5 iPad Pro holding the tablet in portrait, as the M4 model is here, will turn the Apple logo on its side. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The biggest change to the M5 iPad Pro tablets will be the use of the M5 processor. The latter will be manufactured by TSMC using its 3nm process node. Besides using the most advanced SoC in Apple's lineup, there is another huge change in store for the upcoming iPad Pro. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that the Apple logo on the back of the tablet will now be in landscape orientation as opposed to the previous portrait orientation.

Those who prefer to hold their iPad Pro in landscape mode might feel better knowing that the iconic Apple logo on the back of their tablets will match perfectly with how they are holding their premium iPads.

