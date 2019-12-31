ZTE preps to launch the Axon 10s Pro 5G, powered by Snapdragon 865

ZTE

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Dec 31, 2019, 12:56 PM
With the dawn of a new year, Chinese firm ZTE looks to be almost ready to launch their new flagship, the ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G, which just passed regulations and looks to be potentially the first Snapdragon 865-powered handset to hit the markets.

TENAA, the Chinese telecommunications equipment administration, recently listed the Axon 10s Pro 5G as a certified device. The listing reveals many details about the phone and also includes several photos, giving a thorough look at the handset.

Firstly, the phone bears an uncanny resemblance to this year’s Axon 10 Pro. As you can see from the photos, courtesy of the TENAA website, the Axon 10s Pro 5G features a triple camera setup arranged vertically, with the same shiny finish, rounded corners, and styling details.



As far as specs are concerned, the site lists a 6.5-inch OLED panel at a 1080p Full HD resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio, matching most recent flagships. It also features a 48MP main snapper, with the other cameras coming in at 20MP and 8MP. There’s also definitely no 3.5mm jack, just like its predecessor.

On the inside, the phone features a Snapdragon 865, as expected, along with an external moden for 5G support. There’s also 6, 8, or 12GB of RAM on-board, depending on the configuration, and 128, 256, or 512GB of storage space available for all your digital hoarding needs. That storage is also in the new UFS-3.0 standard, so the phone should be blazingly fast in every respect, with a decent (but not huge) 3,900mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Interestingly, the listing info seems to imply that the model will not be compatible with many US bands and carriers, but whether ZTE plans to release a separate global model is yet to be seen. We now know almost everything there is to know about the Axon 10s Pro 5G, and given ZTE knack for good phones are better prices, we’re excited to see how the phone will take off once it launches.

