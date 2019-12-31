ZTE preps to launch the Axon 10s Pro 5G, powered by Snapdragon 865
TENAA, the Chinese telecommunications equipment administration, recently listed the Axon 10s Pro 5G as a certified device. The listing reveals many details about the phone and also includes several photos, giving a thorough look at the handset.
As far as specs are concerned, the site lists a 6.5-inch OLED panel at a 1080p Full HD resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio, matching most recent flagships. It also features a 48MP main snapper, with the other cameras coming in at 20MP and 8MP. There’s also definitely no 3.5mm jack, just like its predecessor.
Interestingly, the listing info seems to imply that the model will not be compatible with many US bands and carriers, but whether ZTE plans to release a separate global model is yet to be seen. We now know almost everything there is to know about the Axon 10s Pro 5G, and given ZTE knack for good phones are better prices, we’re excited to see how the phone will take off once it launches.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):