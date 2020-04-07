Google 5G Coronavirus

YouTube will now delete videos claiming that 5G is linked to the coronavirus outbreak

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 07, 2020, 8:13 AM
YouTube will now delete videos claiming that 5G is linked to the coronavirus outbreak
After recent events, related to some conspiracy theories linking the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with the development and launch of 5G networks around the world, social media giants were urged to better moderate misinformation and harmful theories on their platforms. BBC now reports that YouTube has decided to impose a more strict policy in regards to related to the topic video content.

Recently, 5G conspiracy theories have gained popularity and are now causing people to even vandalize cell towers. Groups, inciting violence, have been emerging on Facebook and the company has already removed several of them.

YouTube, however, classified such theories as “borderline content” and its algorithm was only restricting their popularity on the platform. However, this seems to be changing now, as YouTube removed a video with an interview with the conspiracy theorist David Icke, who linked the virus outbreak to the existence of 5G networks.

The theory has been denounced by scientists that indicated that 5G radio frequency is not strong enough to damage living cells and is even weaker than the electromagnetic frequency radiation of sunlight.

In consequence of David Icke’s already removed YouTube interview, more people were calling for attacks on 5G towers.



A YouTube spokesperson stated that videos that promote medically unsubstantiated methods to prevent the coronavirus are against YouTube’s policy and will be removed. Additionally, every content that disputes the existence or transmission of the virus, as described by the World Health Organization or local health authorities, will be considered against the policy and therefore, will also be deleted.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless