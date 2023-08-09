Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

YouTube launches new viewer experience based on Watch History settings

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
YouTube launches new viewer experience based on Watch History settings
YouTube experiments with new features all the time, and while some of them are never greenlit, a fair number are eventually rolled out to the general public. The new changes to the viewer experience are part of the latter category, so everyone will benefit its perks sooner or later.

The new viewer experience based on Watch History setting is meant to provide YouTube users with accurate video recommendations that fit their watching habits.

YouTube announced that starting today, YouTube users who have watch history turned off and no significant prior watch history will have all features that require watch history to provide video recommendations disabled, including the YouTube home feed.

So, if that’s you, don’t fret if your YouTube home feed will suddenly be empty after this update. But what exactly does it mean for those who have watch history turned off? First off, home feed will certainly look a lot different without having any recommended videos listed.

However, this will allow you to search more easily, browse subscribed channels and explore Topic tabs by using the search bar and the left-hand guide menu. If you don’t have watch history turned off or you have enough prior watch history, then these changes won’t really affect you.

YouTube says that these changes will be rolled out slowly over the next few months. The new viewer experience is expected to make it clearer which YouTube features rely on watch history to provide video recommendations and make it more streamlined for users who prefer to search for their content rather than be served recommendations.

Keep in mind that you can always change your YouTube watch history settings based on whether you prefer the app to provide video recommendations or not.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless