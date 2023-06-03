Feature that YouTube Music users want is being tested on the streamer's Android app

YouTube Music is adding a feature that the streamer didn't have and while it was obviously something that needed to be offered to the platform's users, it doesn't make the addition of this feature any less cool. Soon, YouTube Music will show how many times a song has been played by all users. There is a caveat; the play counts only appear on an artist's landing page and only for the top five songs.





According to some Redditors (via AndroidPolice ), the play count feature has been spotted on the YouTube Music Android app and the website. The version of the Android app that includes the play count is version 6.03.51 although that is the version of YouTube Music on my Pixel 6 Pro and I do not have the play counts yet on my app. Google is probably using a server-side update to test the feature and when satisfied, it will push the update out to all Android users.









Settings > About YouTube Music and you'll see the App version of YouTube Music that you are using. Although it probably doesn't matter considering that Google is using a server-side update, you can check to see which version of YouTube Music you're running on your Android device by opening the app and tapping on the avatar or profile picture on the upper right corner of the display. Tap onand you'll see the App version of YouTube Music that you are using.





Keep in mind that if you are seeing the play counts under the Top Songs listing on an artist's YouTube Music landing page, the order of the songs might not be based on the play count. That would seem like an obvious thing to do but Android Police points out that the top song listed for Outkast is Ms. Jackson with 592 million plays even though their most played song on the platform , Hey Ya! , is listed second with 708 million plays.





This is a feature that YouTube Music users have been asking for and it soon will be available for all Android users.

