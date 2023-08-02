YouTube's upcoming tools for Shorts: easily convert horizontal videos into Shorts









YouTube launched Shorts two years ago and offered users the opportunity to create and share short videos, much like TikTok and Instagram. Shorts allow creators to share 60-second videos or snippets from their longer content. Since its launch, Shorts has gained significant popularity, attracting over 2 billion monthly users who actively watch YouTube Shorts.Recently,announced the release of six new creating tools for Shorts, scheduled to be rolled out in the next few weeks. Among the most promising tools is the ability to transform horizontal videos into vertical Shorts. This feature is currently being tested. It enables creators to adjust the layout, zoom, and crop the selected video segment and offers split-screen effects, allowing users to retain essential parts of their longer videos.Another tool, called Colab, will allow creators to record Shorts in a side-by-side format with other YouTube or Shorts videos. This feature offers various layout options, such as vertical split-screen or horizontal arrangements.