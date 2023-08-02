Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Apps
YouTube's upcoming tools for Shorts: easily convert horizontal videos into Shorts
YouTube launched Shorts two years ago and offered users the opportunity to create and share short videos, much like TikTok and Instagram. Shorts allow creators to share 60-second videos or snippets from their longer content. Since its launch, Shorts has gained significant popularity, attracting over 2 billion monthly users who actively watch YouTube Shorts.

Recently, YouTube announced the release of six new creating tools for Shorts, scheduled to be rolled out in the next few weeks. Among the most promising tools is the ability to transform horizontal videos into vertical Shorts. This feature is currently being tested. It enables creators to adjust the layout, zoom, and crop the selected video segment and offers split-screen effects, allowing users to retain essential parts of their longer videos.

Another tool, called Colab, will allow creators to record Shorts in a side-by-side format with other YouTube or Shorts videos. This feature offers various layout options, such as vertical split-screen or horizontal arrangements.



YouTube will also introduce a new Q&A sticker, enabling creators to engage their audience by asking questions and receiving responses in the comments section, introduced recently.

And for those of you who prefer to go live and share your experience right away, YouTube is now testing a vertical live experience, which will allow creators to get discovered right in the Shorts feed. Viewers who are part of the test can see sneak peeks of these vertical live videos mixed into the Shorts feed. If you are one of them, all you have to do is tap on the experience, and you'll be taken to a scrollable feed of other live videos.

YouTube is currently testing two more tools, set to be released in the following weeks. The first tool offers a way to simplify your video creation with suggestions. The second tool provides an option to save Shorts to playlists. Both of these tools will assist creators in gathering effects or music they wish to use in their future videos.

All these new tools that YouTube is now testing will roll out on the mobile app only, at least for now.

