YouTube is testing an AI that automatically adds chapters to videos
[November 23 2020] Testing automatic video chapters: We want to make it easier for people to navigate videos with video chapters, so we are experimenting with automatically adding video chapters (so creators don't have to manually add timestamps). We’ll use machine learning to recognize text in order to auto-generate video chapters. We’re testing this out with a small group of videos. If your videos are impacted, you can opt-out of this experiment and/or share feedback.
It’s not clear how effectively this new AI will tackle the task. If the experiment proves to be successful, the new feature might help YouTube viewers quickly and easily navigate through content.