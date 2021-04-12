Lucky new customers get $20 off YouTube TV's subscription service
Still, if you're convinced the YouTube TV is the service you need but can't afford to pay so much money, we have good news for you. It looks like YouTube TV is running a promotion aimed at new customers in the United States, which slightly lowers the cost of the service's monthly subscription.
Some people are seeing a $20 discount for up to three months, while others are getting the other deal that offers only a $10 discount to $55/month. It also helps checking both YouTube TV's desktop and mobile websites, as chances are you'll be getting different offers. Keep in mind that the deal is only available for new subscribers, so if you've already paid for YouTube TV in the past, you won't qualify for the promotion.