Lucky new customers get $20 off YouTube TV's subscription service

YouTube TV, just like many other streaming services, has been hiking prices like crazy in the last few years. Currently, new customers who want access to YouTube TV's streaming service will have to pay $65 per month, a hefty price to pay if you only want it for a handful of channels.Still, if you're convinced the YouTube TV is the service you need but can't afford to pay so much money, we have good news for you. It looks like YouTube TV is running a promotion aimed at new customers in the United States, which slightly lowers the cost of the service's monthly subscription.Spotted by CordCuttersNews , the deal involves a $20 discount offered for the first three months of YouTube TV, but only for new subscribers. The caveat is that YouTube TV seems to be running multiple offers simultaneously, so if you visit the official website and see a lower $10 discount for just one month (or even three), you should reload the page or try again later.Some people are seeing a $20 discount for up to three months, while others are getting the other deal that offers only a $10 discount to $55/month. It also helps checking both YouTube TV's desktop and mobile websites, as chances are you'll be getting different offers. Keep in mind that the deal is only available for new subscribers, so if you've already paid for YouTube TV in the past, you won't qualify for the promotion.