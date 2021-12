YouTube Premium now gets you 3 months of Microsoft’s ‘PC Game Pass’ for free

Read More:

YouTube Premium subscribers have enjoyed various benefits through the years. Google used to offer 3 months of Stadia Pro for free with every Premium subscription, and Premium members also got a useful new feature dubbed "Listening controls." Now it’s time for the next promotion and this time around it involves Microsoft’s freshly rebranded Xbox Game Pass. The premium gaming service is now called PC Game Pass and if you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber you’ll get 3 months of intense gaming for free.To redeem the offer you’ll need a Microsoft account, of course, as well as the aforementioned YouTube Premium subscription. This promo will be running until the end of the year and it’s US-only. You’ll also need to punch in your credit card details, as this is just an extended trial, and we all know how these work.If you decide to take advantage, be sure to cancel the subscription once you’re close to the end of the 3-month trial period, as you’ll be automatically charged if you forget to do so.PC Game Pass gives you access to more than 100 high-quality games, including triple-A titles such as Halo Infinite, Forza, Minecraft, and more.