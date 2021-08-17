Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Deals Wireless service Games Google

Google offers 3 months of Stadia Pro for free to YouTube Premium subscribers

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google offers 3 months of Stadia Pro for free to YouTube Premium subscribers
Stadia, Google’s game streaming service, revealed some of the new games that are coming to its portfolio in August. Even though its catalog of games is much smaller than those available from Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass or NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW services, Google Stadia is trying to attract more customers every day.

The easiest way to gain new subscribers is to try and tap into an audience that you already know. So, YouTube Premium subscribers are now offered 3 months of Stadia Pro for free. The deal is available in multiple countries, not just in the United States.

Also, it’s important to note that the offer is available to new Stadia users and will automatically apply to eligible accounts when they sign up for Stadia. If you previously paid for a Stadia Pro subscription, you won’t qualify for this deal even if you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber.

Keep in mind that at the end of the three months period, you will be charged the standard monthly Stadia Pro rate, currently $10 per month in the United States. The promotion is available until January 31, 2022, and must be redeemed by February 14, 2022 or while supply lasts.

Stadia Pro subscribers will have access to a rather limited library of games that includes only 28 titles such as Everspace, Hitman, Little Nightmares II, MotoGP 20, Terraria, and Trine 4. Those who’d rather purchase their games to play on Stadia don’t need to pay for a subscription.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google Maps faces a new Russian rival on Android Auto
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google Maps faces a new Russian rival on Android Auto
New OnePlus 8/8 Pro update adds Bitmoji co-designed with Snapchat, more
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
New OnePlus 8/8 Pro update adds Bitmoji co-designed with Snapchat, more
Fitbit Sense now available in Sage Grey, new design bands incoming
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Fitbit Sense now available in Sage Grey, new design bands incoming
Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A52s 5G goes official with upgraded CPU, fast charging
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A52s 5G goes official with upgraded CPU, fast charging
Huawei's chairman says that sourcing chips is its biggest problem
by Alan Friedman,  1
Huawei's chairman says that sourcing chips is its biggest problem
Google is losing a lawsuit that could get its smart speakers banned
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Google is losing a lawsuit that could get its smart speakers banned
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless