Google offers 3 months of Stadia Pro for free to YouTube Premium subscribers

Stadia, Google
’s game streaming service, revealed some of the new games
that are coming to its portfolio in August. Even though its catalog of games is much smaller than those available from Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass or NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW services, Google Stadia is trying to attract more customers every day.
The easiest way to gain new subscribers is to try and tap into an audience that you already know. So, YouTube Premium subscribers are now offered 3 months of Stadia Pro for free. The deal is available in multiple countries, not just in the United States.
Also, it’s important to note that the offer is available to new Stadia users and will automatically apply to eligible accounts when they sign up for Stadia. If you previously paid for a Stadia Pro subscription, you won’t qualify for this deal even if you’re a YouTube Premium
subscriber.
Keep in mind that at the end of the three months period, you will be charged the standard monthly Stadia Pro rate, currently $10 per month in the United States. The promotion is available until January 31, 2022, and must be redeemed by February 14, 2022 or while supply lasts.
Stadia Pro subscribers will have access to a rather limited library of games that includes only 28 titles such as Everspace, Hitman, Little Nightmares II, MotoGP 20, Terraria, and Trine 4. Those who’d rather purchase their games to play on Stadia don’t need to pay for a subscription.