iPhone users finally getting the YouTube Music Now Playing redesign
The new redesign makes it easier to access various controls by putting them on the same page. For example, the shuffle and repeat buttons show up on the Now Playing page instead of being hidden in the queue. Some of the buttons have been moved around to make room for the new ones, but the important thing is that it's now easier to access them.
As per 9to5google's report, the new Now Playing UI redesigned is rolled out to iPhone users in waves. There's no way to manually download this yet, as YouTube has decided to make it available via a server-side update.