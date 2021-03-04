Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

iOS Apps

iPhone users finally getting the YouTube Music Now Playing redesign

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 04, 2021, 6:36 PM
iPhone users finally getting the YouTube Music Now Playing redesign
It took Google nine months to bring the redesigned Now Playing UI to YouTube Music users on iOS. iPhone owners probably don't remember, but redesigned Now Playing UI was first released on Android back in June.

The new redesign makes it easier to access various controls by putting them on the same page. For example, the shuffle and repeat buttons show up on the Now Playing page instead of being hidden in the queue. Some of the buttons have been moved around to make room for the new ones, but the important thing is that it's now easier to access them.

There's one important feature that's hidden behind the artwork displayed while a song is played, so make sure to tap on it if you want to share, download, start listening to a radio station, or cast. iPhone users who received the new UI will also notice that there's a smaller Song/Video toggle at the top of the cover art.

As per 9to5google's report, the new Now Playing UI redesigned is rolled out to iPhone users in waves. There's no way to manually download this yet, as YouTube has decided to make it available via a server-side update.

