YouTube Music gets improved, easier to explore library on Android

by Cosmin Vasile
Apr 28, 2020, 7:31 PM
YouTube is making changes to its Music app that will make it easier for users to explore some of its features. YouTube Music's changed library design was first spotted early this month by AndroidPolice, but it was only available to a limited number of Android users.

The most important improvement is the ability to add songs and albums to your library without having to manually subscribe to the artist. An “Add to Library” option will now appear in the new menu, which will allow you to add albums and songs directly to your library, a couple of screenshots posted on Reddit suggest.

The organization of the library has been changed too, so now the most important things like artists and songs are front and center. The previous version of the library displayed recent items and shortcuts to downloads and playlists. You had to scroll at the bottom of the list to actually find songs and artists.

Unfortunately, the update that's not rolling out to Android devices doesn't include the new player UI and the Explore tab that YouTube Music announced last week. Another update will most likely enable those new features in the near future.

