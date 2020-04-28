YouTube Music gets improved, easier to explore library on Android
The organization of the library has been changed too, so now the most important things like artists and songs are front and center. The previous version of the library displayed recent items and shortcuts to downloads and playlists. You had to scroll at the bottom of the list to actually find songs and artists.
Unfortunately, the update that's not rolling out to Android devices doesn't include the new player UI and the Explore tab that YouTube Music announced last week. Another update will most likely enable those new features in the near future.