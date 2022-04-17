 YouTube to exclusively show 15 MLB games on its platform in 2022 - PhoneArena

Apps Wireless service

YouTube to exclusively show 15 MLB games on its platform in 2022

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
YouTube to exclusively show 15 MLB games on its platform in 2022
YouTube and Major League Baseball have been partners for several years and their longstanding partnership has just been expanded by at least one more year. This means that YouTube users will have exclusive access to 15 MLB games this season, both companies confirmed this week.

For those unaware, this season’s MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube premiers on May 5 at 3:10 pm ET, with the Washington Nationals facing off against the Colorado Rockies. Below is the schedule for the first half of the MLB Game of Week Live on YouTube:

  • Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds - Wednesday, May 11 at 12:35 p.m. ET
  • Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs - Friday, May 20 at 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins - Wednesday, May 25 at 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians - Wednesday, June 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Toronto Blue Jays vs Kansas City Royals - Wednesday, June 8 at 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners - Wednesday, June 15 at 4:10 p.m. ET

Baseball fans will be able to access each broadcast for free from anywhere they can watch YouTube, including the free YouTube app on smart TVs and mobile. Just make sure to tune into MLB’s YouTube channel, or for YouTube TV members, on a dedicated channel via the app.

Additionally, MLB announced that the “YouTube Player of the Game” is back for another year, so fans watching on mobile devices and computers can vote for their favorite player, who will receive a trophy during the postgame show.

Last but not least, YouTube will provide several unique features as part of the broadcast productions this season, including live chat with game commentary from MLB fan YouTube creators. Also, in-game polls will be available for fans to engage with the announcers throughout the games. YouTube TV subscribers will also have the ability to re-watch key plays and check out real-time stats from the game.

