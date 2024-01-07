You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon

If you are looking for a capable smartwatch for crushing your health goals in 2024 but don't want to spend a guilt-inducing amount on a wearable, Google's excellent OG Pixel Watch has tumbled to its lowest price on Amazon.





The Pixel Watch is a comfy wearable with a minimalistic yet dressy design that will go well with any outfit. It's powered by the Exynos 9110 and even packs a co-processor to ensure everything feels snappy and fluid.





Pixel Watch WiFi Always-on display | Exynos 9110 chip | 1-day battery life | Fast charge support | Optical heart rate sensor | Blood oxygen sensor | Multipurpose electrical sensor | Workout and sleep tracking | Fitbit health and fitness $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





Even though the Pixel Watch is Google's first smartwatch, it's reliable as a health and fitness tracker, thanks to Google's acquisition of Fitbit. You can use it to track a host of workouts and push yourself to meet your daily step goals.





Google has also equipped the wearable with blood oxygen, multipurpose electrical, and optical heart sensors. While it's no substitute for professional medical help, it will monitor your heart rate at all times and you can even use it to take ECGs.





You even get six months of complementary Fitbit Premium for more advanced health metrics with the watch.





Pixel Watch





Third-party apps like MyFitnessPal and Calm can be downloaded from the Play Store. You can even use the watch for making phone calls.





Like other Google products, the Pixel Watch is only getting better with time, with Google adding new features like fall detection regularly.



The WiFi Pixel Watch usually goes for $349.99 but it's a whopping 43 percent off on Amazon. That's a discount of $150 and if I were looking for a sleek Android watch with smooth performance and all the necessary health tracking features, I'd go for it.

Outside of health features, theis kind of like a mini smartwatch on your wrist, with all of Google services on board. You can use Google Maps on it for navigation, Google Assistant for any queries you may have, Google Calendar for meeting alerts, and Google Pay for contactless payments.