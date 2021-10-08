Notification Center

Accessories Amazon

You can now buy Amazon's best ever Fire TV stick

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon new Fire TV 4K Max
Amazon has finally released its new Fire TV Stick 4K Max device, which was announced last month alongside other new Fire TVs. The smart dongle-remote combo is now available for purchase at the rather good price. You can check out the listing over at Amazon by following the link in the widget just below. 

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

- 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Luna

Buy at Amazon

Why should you get one? It's all in the numbers, really - the new Fire TV Stick is 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K, which means that switching between apps, overall navigation throughout the interface, and browsing content to watch is now drastically faster than before. Thanks to the 750MHz GPU on deck and the support for Amazon's cloud-gaming service, Luna, gamers will find the Fire TV Stick 4K Max a neat addition to the living room.
The latest Wi-Fi standard, Wi-Fi 6, is now supported as well, and so are all the audiovisual bells and whistles you might want from a multimedia TV stick, like viewing 4K UHD content, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, as well as Dolby Atmos. Of course, your TV set has to be compatible. 

The dongle arrives with an Alexa Voice Remote with TV controls, meaning that you can offload the main controls of your TV to this remote. Nifty shortcuts to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu are available as well. But, of course, you can always ask Alexa to help you with the assistant's ever-growing arsenal of skills. 

The FIre TV Stick 4K Max is also the first to come with Live View picture-in-picture feature. Aside from being much faster, the new Fire TV Stick is also Amazon's first truly energy-efficient device of the kind, endowed with an Energy Star Certification and the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly badge, with up to 15% better energy savings in comparison with the Fire TV Stick 4K in Low Power Mode.


