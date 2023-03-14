Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now available
1
Last week, Apple announced the launch of an exclusive mid-cycle color option for the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. After a four-day-long pre-order time window, now, both the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are officially available for direct purchase.
The new shade is a bold take on a somewhat rare smartphone color and is sure to stand out in a sea of mundane-looking handsets. This is not the first time Apple has implemented a yellow color option in its iPhone lineup. The Cupertino company launched a yellow iPhone 11 back in 2019, but this tint is somewhat different from the one in the past.
With the addition of this new shade, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now come in a total of six color options: (PRODUCT)RED, midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and the new yellow. Apple has quite the rainbow going on. It is almost unbelievable that, not all that long ago, the iPhone only came in two shades.
It should be noted that Apple has also released a matching Silicone Case with MagSafe for the yellow iPhone. What the Cupertino company has not announced, however, is whether the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be getting an exclusive mid-cycle color option as well.
The new shade is a bold take on a somewhat rare smartphone color and is sure to stand out in a sea of mundane-looking handsets. This is not the first time Apple has implemented a yellow color option in its iPhone lineup. The Cupertino company launched a yellow iPhone 11 back in 2019, but this tint is somewhat different from the one in the past.
In the last couple of years, Apple has developed a penchant for releasing new color options when an iPhone is nearing the middle of its production cycle. In light of the fact that the iPhone 14 lineup made its debut in September, the launch of the yellow iPhone comes right on cue.
With the addition of this new shade, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now come in a total of six color options: (PRODUCT)RED, midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and the new yellow. Apple has quite the rainbow going on. It is almost unbelievable that, not all that long ago, the iPhone only came in two shades.
It should be noted that Apple has also released a matching Silicone Case with MagSafe for the yellow iPhone. What the Cupertino company has not announced, however, is whether the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be getting an exclusive mid-cycle color option as well.
Beyond the new coat of paint, the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 is still the same excellent device under the hood, with all the pros and cons that entails. It might not be 2023's best iPhone, but it is undoubtedly the best yellow one in the lineup.
Things that are NOT allowed: