Yahoo Mail launches new mobile app focused on AI

Yahoo is the next big name in the tech industry to jump in the AI bandwagon. The company recently announced that it launched a new Mail mobile app focusing on AI features.

The new app experience featuring AI-powered capabilities has been specifically designed to help users navigate their emails with ease, Yahoo says. The new Mail app launched by Yahoo can summarize messages, suggest next steps, help users compose emails, as well as enable quick actions directly from the inbox view.

Yahoo has added mobile-first features like AI-generated, one-line email summaries that preview message contents and proposed actions, as well as response suggestions that offer a quicker way to review an email and reply.

The new quick-actions feature allows users to view bills, access verification codes, track packages, view images and attachments, add events to their calendar, RSVP to invites, and more with just a single tap, right from the inbox view.

Also, Yahoo included customized notifications, which alert users of the email categories most important to them. Furthermore, the new composition feature should help users create drafts that suit their needs when it comes to tone (i.e. professional, friendly, formal, or concise).

Yahoo's new Mail app for iOS | Screenshots credits: Yahoo

The new Mail app features a primary inbox that houses the most important messages, organizing emails by sender, content, and topics that users set in advance. Not to mention that users can now easily unsubscribe or delete by sender with just a tap.

More importantly, Yahoo added a new feature that makes cleaning up old emails a lot easier. Mail app users are now prompted to delete, archive, or mark emails as read, with a feature that can tidy up an inbox in seconds. Besides that, the new Mail experience comes with a brand-new feature that gives users the ability to catch up quickly by helping them sort through emails with just a few taps.

Yahoo announced that the new app doesn’t require users to create an entirely new account. The new Mail app allows users to link multiple email accounts in one place, so anyone using Gmail, Outlook or any other email provider can take advantage of the new AI-centric experience.

It’s important to mention that some mobile features will be rolling out to users later this year, and that the new Yahoo Mail app experience is available now for iOS users in the United States. While Yahoo confirmed that the app will eventually be rolled out worldwide and to additional platforms, it didn’t provide any timeframes.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

