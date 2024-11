Yahoo Mail launches new mobile app focused on AI

Yahoo's new Mail app for iOS | Screenshots credits: Yahoo

The new Mail app features a primary inbox that houses the most important messages, organizing emails by sender, content, and topics that users set in advance. Not to mention that users can now easily unsubscribe or delete by sender with just a tap.More importantly, Yahoo added a new feature that makes cleaning up old emails a lot easier. Mail app users are now prompted to delete, archive, or mark emails as read, with a feature that can tidy up an inbox in seconds. Besides that, the new Mail experience comes with a brand-new feature that gives users the ability to catch up quickly by helping them sort through emails with just a few taps.Yahoo announced that the new app doesn’t require users to create an entirely new account. The new Mail app allows users to link multiple email accounts in one place, so anyone using Gmail , Outlook or any other email provider can take advantage of the new AI-centric experience.It’s important to mention that some mobile features will be rolling out to users later this year, and that the new Yahoo Mail app experience is available now for iOS users in the United States. While Yahoo confirmed that the app will eventually be rolled out worldwide and to additional platforms, it didn’t provide any timeframes.