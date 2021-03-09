Xiaomi working on a phone with 200W fast charging

Xiaomi is working on the first phone in the world with 200W fast charging. According to a report from tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo
, the new device will also feature wireless charging
and reverse wireless charging, and will sport a 5,000mAh battery. The mysterious phone should be announced in the second half of the year.
Xiaomi has been pretty serious about its fast charging technology for a while, with its Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra being the fastest charging phone in 2020. The Mi 10 Ultra features a 120W wired fast charging, making it one of the few phones to charge at such speeds.
According to GizChina
, the phone in question is the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix
4. The Mi Mix 4 should also feature an under-screen camera, continuing the Mix series trend of all screen bezel-less smartphones. The predecessor of the Mi Mix 4, the Mi Mix 3
featured a pop-up front camera for a maximum screen to body ratio, bringing the desired bezel-less feel to life.
There’s another potential candidate for the “200W fast charging title” and it’s again a Xiaomi device. According to GSMArena,
the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could be the mysterious 200W fast charging phone in question, despite the fact that it’s slated for a release in the first half of 2021, earlier than the rumored release date in the Weibo post.
