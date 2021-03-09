Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Xiaomi working on a phone with 200W fast charging

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 09, 2021, 9:25 AM
Xiaomi working on a phone with 200W fast charging
Xiaomi is working on the first phone in the world with 200W fast charging. According to a report from tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo, the new device will also feature wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, and will sport a 5,000mAh battery. The mysterious phone should be announced in the second half of the year.

Xiaomi has been pretty serious about its fast charging technology for a while, with its Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra being the fastest charging phone in 2020. The Mi 10 Ultra features a 120W wired fast charging, making it one of the few phones to charge at such speeds.

According to GizChina, the phone in question is the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. The Mi Mix 4 should also feature an under-screen camera, continuing the Mix series trend of all screen bezel-less smartphones. The predecessor of the Mi Mix 4, the Mi Mix 3 featured a pop-up front camera for a maximum screen to body ratio, bringing the desired bezel-less feel to life.

There’s another potential candidate for the “200W fast charging title” and it’s again a Xiaomi device. According to GSMArena, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could be the mysterious 200W fast charging phone in question, despite the fact that it’s slated for a release in the first half of 2021, earlier than the rumored release date in the Weibo post.

