Xiaomi may be first to launch a smartphone with new 150 megapixel Samsung camera
Samsung has been vocal in its quest for higher megapixels and overall cutting edge small image sensors. Today the company released a video trailer showcasing it's currently-available 108 megapixel camera, found on the $1,400 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.
Samsung's Yongin Park, Head of Sensor Business Team, has also announced plans to eventually deliver 600 megapixel cameras, surpassing what the human eye can perceive, believed to be around 500 megapixels.
Furthermore, the company has shown interest in introducing consumer-grade sensors that can register tastes and smells, and even such that go beyond the human senses. Yongin Park has given examples of how ultraviolet light can be helpful for diagnosing skin cancer, or infrared sensors can help quality control in agriculture, among other industries.
And while talk of such sensors making it into our phones may seem a bit far-fetched to some, it's actually reasonable to expect anything that will make a splash and give uniqueness to a smartphone, especially if it's helpful and useful to consumers. But until then, it's also exciting to see how far phone camera technology can go, and what Samsung has in store for us next.